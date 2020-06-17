Westlake City Council members’ terms would be staggered and the mayor’s duties would be clarified under potential changes to the city charter.
The Charter Review Committee has handed council 31 potential charter changes after meeting 12 or 13 times since March 2019, said committee member Paul Schlosser.
Council’s committee of the whole spent nearly three hours June 9 discussing those issues and others. The committee will meet again June 23 and July 9. Both meetings are 7 p.m. in Westlake City Hall Council Chambers.
Staggering terms would eliminate the possibility of voters replacing every councilmember at once, creating a completely inexperienced council, Schlosser and review committee Chairman Rick Petrulis said.
The June 9 meeting was held in council chambers. Petrulis attended by phone and could not be reached for further comment afterward.
Westlake's charter requires elected officials to run at the same time every four years. To achieve staggered terms, the review committee recommended the council president term in the November 2021 election be for two years. Mayor and law director terms would remain four years. As for council, the three top vote-getters would serve four-year terms, while the three with fewer votes would serve two-year terms.
Some officials argued during the meeting that voters need the option of replacing all legislators in one election if council is not performing to voter satisfaction.
Staggering terms could allow some councilmembers to run for citywide office without endangering their council seats. A few councilmembers argued that is neither desirable nor appropriate.
The review committee asked Westlake Law Director Michael Maloney to research how cities similar in size to Westlake handle various issues, Schlosser said. The committee contends that many other communities require potential candidates to collect far fewer signatures to be eligible to run for municipal office. Some county-level judges need fewer signatures than Westlake ward council members. The review committee recommended reducing the number of signatures required for citywide offices from 500 to 250.
Citywide offices include the mayor, council president and law director.
The review committee developed a scorecard with 85 items that members agreed to consider, Schlosser said.
Other potential amendments eliminate the board of building appeals, folding that board’s duties into those of the board of zoning appeals. Council President Michael Killeen joked that the building appeals group last met in the early 1920s. Schlosser said many of the 31 proposed amendments encompass minor issues such as making all references in the charter gender-neutral. Others would remove language such as “next preceding,” wording the review committee felt makes no sense, he said.
Committee members discussed a proposal to eliminate the position of mayor and move to a city manager form of government. The committee did preliminary research on the proposal, ultimately recommending a separate committee be formed to study the matter in depth.
Other issues considered, but not forwarded to council, included term limits for elected officials; appointment rather than election of the law director; and whether all proposed charter changes should go directly to voters, bypassing legislators.
The committee of the whole passed on for consideration to the full council nine potential amendments legislators can place on the November ballot, Clerk of Council Denise Rosenbaum said. There will be considerable further discussion on what amendments to forward, Killeen said.
The next council meeting is 8 p.m. Thursday. Legislators may or may not vote at that point to pass on amendments to voters. The city must have proposed amendments to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections by September. Westlake City Council goes on recess during August, meaning legislators must act before adjourning for that recess or call special meetings to meet the county deadline.
A review of the city's charter is completed every 10 years. Nine volunteer residents are appointed by a councilmember or the mayor.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
