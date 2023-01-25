Verizon customers are likely familiar with dropped calls when in Westlake due to several “dead zones.” The company hopes to correct the problem this year by adding eight small-cell locations throughout the city.
City Council adopted legislation Jan. 19 that will allow Verizon to work with the city's engineering department to implement the small cell tower strategy in select targeted areas. Verizon Wireless will use city-owned poles as part of its plan.
"There has been an issue with dropped calls and weak cell signals with Verizon Wireless for over 10 years," said Ward 4 Representative Michael O'Donnell. "The poor coverage area is in parts of Wards 2, 4 and 6 and from about Walter Road west along the Center Ridge Corridor to the Schwartz intersection and carrying south to the North Olmsted line."
The city has met several times with Verizon officials over the years. They have already built small cell towers and added a large tower at St. John Westshore Hospital to improve coverage, O'Donnell said.
Engineering Director Bob Kelly said Verizon would likely have six of the small cell towers installed within the next six months, with more to come.
“They’re going to scatter them around and try to fill in the dead spots,” Kelly said.
Kelly identified the areas they are considering as Porter Road, Columbia Road, on the corner of Columbia Road and Rose Road, Canterbury Road and Dover Center Road. In some locations, poles will be installed. When possible, the cell towers will be installed on existing poles.
Any new poles will be made from black synthetic steel to help them blend in, Kelly said. Any brackets will also be black. The city will not install overhead wires on these poles.
O'Donnell expressed concern that the small cell tower would not solve the city’s reception issue, and questioned who at Verizon he could direct city complaints to. “[We] are very concerned about the lack of service in the center of the city, and I think a small-cell strategy isn’t going to meet that need,” he said.
“Traditionally, from a network perspective, we prefer [big cell towers],” Verizon representative Andrew Crouch said. Due to regulation issues that limit where these larger towers can go, small cell towers are often used for supplemental reception.
“I think [these small cell towers are] a mechanism for us to be able to solve some of the issues, but it’s not going to be a comprehensive solution,” Crouch said. Within Verizon, Westlake is isolated as an “area of need,” largely due to the “lack of infrastructure” that Verizon has been able to install throughout the city, he said.
Mayor Dennis Clough said the city has been unable to get responses from Verizon over the years. Often residents call City Hall and complain.
Historically, Clough said that residents have been encouraged to call Verizon with their complaints, but that they don’t “get anywhere” when talking to the cell company. “I’ve tried to call many times,” Clough said, adding that he also has not had a very good response.
"Going forward, the Verizon representative who attended the [early-January] council meeting has suggested follow up meetings with the city, and investment opportunities to further optimize business and residential service throughout the city," O'Donnell said. "As a member of council, I am encouraged with Verizon's renewed interest in investing in Westlake and their commitment to improving connectivity, eliminating dropped calls [and] improving service levels."
Crouch did not return phone messages left for him on his cell phone.
Councilman O'Donnell did not reply to questions last week about who would pay for the towers, whether it would be entirely Verizon or if city taxpayers would have to pay too, and the cost installing the towers.
Ward 2 representative Nick Nunnari questioned cell tower placement. “Is there any consideration of getting anything by Rose [Road] and Canterbury [Road],” Nunnari asked. “That’s where the biggest dead spot is.”
Crouch said he was aware of “many” dead spots throughout the city, but was happy to consider any locations that council had.
Contact this reporter at sillius@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
