The theme of Thursday’s City Council meeting was dominated by how the city goes forward to legislate land use plans and the redistricting of its wards.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are a NEW Subscriber and just made payment, your E-Edition will be available with the next issue of WestLife. (NOTE: If your payment was made after noon on a Monday or on a Tuesday, your subscription will be active the following week.)
NEW Subscribers (Print & Digital Only) will need to verify their account the first time logging in by clicking the "Current Print Subscriber" option. Complete requested information and click Claim.
If you are an EXISTING Subscriber, select the "Current Print Subscriber" option.
Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late in the day. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..
Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 3:15 am
The theme of Thursday’s City Council meeting was dominated by how the city goes forward to legislate land use plans and the redistricting of its wards.
As in previous years, City Council is considering legislation that would redraw boundaries among its six wards, readjusting them depending on recent population shifts.
The city charter requires council to readjust the ward boundaries every four to six years as individual wards grow more than 5% over the other wards in the city. The last redistricting, which adjusted representation to the city’s newest developments on its west end, happened in 2017.
In other action, council discussed preliminary plans for a subdivision at Lincoln and Bradley roads that will be reviewed by the city’s planning commission. The development plan comes at a time when the city is reviewing possible changes with an eye on updating its residential codes. The city hired Cincinnati-based consultants McBride Dale Clarion to help with an overall plan to adjust zoning codes regarding new residential developments.
The consultant made an initial presentation at the Jan. 9 planning commission meeting, and it’s being reviewed by the council’s planning, zoning and legislative committee.
City council is also considering legislation about retail permit applications. Permits sought by Shaker Rocks, a recreational rock-climbing gym, and a Petland pet store proposed by Stark Enterprises, came up at the meeting. Shaker Rocks, which has a facility in Shaker Heights, wants to open a location on Viking Parkway. Council advanced Shaker Rock’s plan to the commission, and tabled the pet store request.
The city’s planning commission is also acting on a proposal to open a daycare in unused space in the American Greetings headquarters. Legislation being drafted will allow Sweet Kiddles to open in the building, which would be its seventh “high-end daycare” location.
City council also adopted legislation allowing Verizon Wireless to use a city-owned pole as part of its plan to install eight small-cell locations throughout Westlake, thereby improving its coverage.
Because of the rise in the state minimum wage from $9.30 to $10.10, the city requested legislation to adjust pay rates, primarily in its recreation department. Legislation to allow the city to raise ambulance and EMS fees outside of its annual budget process is also under consideration.
Contact this reporter at bmooney@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.