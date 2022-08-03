Registration is open for Crocker Park’s Wine Festival, which is celebrating its 11th year. Ticket prices for the event, scheduled for 4 to 10 p.m. Sept. 16 and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, will increase on the day of the event.
The festival will be held under tents along South Main Street in Crocker Park. Over 150 wines from local, national and international producers will be featured. Select craft beers and spirits will also be available for sampling. The festival will have live music, food and various exhibitors and artists.
The festival benefits University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. Crocker Park has been partnering with the hospital for the past four years, said Stacie Schmidt, vice president of marketing for Stark Enterprises. In all, they’ve raised over $25,000 for the hospital.
“The event has really become a staple in the community,” Schmidt said. “The amount of wine producers as well as beer and spirits has grown along with the number of attendees. It’s become something that people plan for each year and look forward to as summer comes to a close.”
Through Sept. 15, general admission tickets are $35 and weekend passes are $55. On the day of the event, it will cost $40 for one-day admission and $65 for the full weekend. No new admissions will be allowed after 9:30 p.m. on either day. Last pour will occur at 9:45 p.m.
All ticket purchases include one full glass of wine and 10 taste tickets. Additional taste tickets can be purchased in packs of 10 for $10 and are not available for pre-sale. Full pour beer and wine options can be bought with anywhere between four and six taste tickets, depending on the variety.
Those ages 20 and under can get into the event for free with a paid adult admission. “Designated Driver” tickets will be available for purchase at the festival. They cost $10 and include two tickets for soft drinks or bottled water.
Some locals are making the event a “staycation” by purchasing a weekend pass and booking a two-night stay at the Hyatt Place at 2020 Crocker Road, Schmidt said.
While those who work the event look forward to seeing the typical participants, she said, they’re always excited to see first-timers.
“Crocker Park Wine Festival has its core group of attendees that have been with us from the beginning, but every year we continue to see more new faces,” she said. “[We] encourage all wine, beer and spirit lovers to make their way out this year, especially if they’ve never been.”
The event requires two days of setup, but only a night to tear down. “We start setup two days before the event starts,” Schmidt said. “Like magic, the event [is] gone by the next day… Shoppers on Sunday wouldn’t even know what they missed out on the night before.”
Those in attendance can expect an expanded and wider variety of wine producers than were available in years past, Schmidt said. Guests will be able to sample “ready-to-drink” (RTD) cocktails as well. There will be a variety of new food vendors on site to provide snacks and meals for participants. Options from Crocker Park restaurants Hot Chicken Takeover, Leo’s Italian Social and Burntwood Tavern will also be offered.
The Wine Festival will host four local musical groups. On Sept. 16, 732 The Electric Duo, a soft rock cover band, will perform from 4 to 6:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. on the same day, Cats On Holiday — a band that describes itself as “Cleveland Swamp Pop” — will provide music until close.
The following day, Jump The Gun, a group specializing in “funky covers of classic favorites,” will play between 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Funkology — a group composed of “Cleveland area music teachers and other professionals” — will perform between 6:30 p.m. and close.
“We look out for local musicians that would provide fun entertainment for our attendees,” Schmidt said. “We have a few bands that have played with us for a few years [who] we know put on a good show for the crowd!”
While the wine list is not yet available, Schmidt said a partial list will be available on the festival’s website right after Labor Day. The complete list will be released the Monday before the event.
For more information on the Wine Festival, or to register, visit www.crockerparkwinefestival.com.
Contact this reporter at sillius@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
