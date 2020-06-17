The annual “Westlake in Bloom” competition has a dual purpose: It engages community members in a friendly competition while beautifying the city.
The city is accepting applications for this year’s contest. There is no fee to enter. Applications are available at www.cityofwestlake.org. Click on the Westlake in Bloom box and follow the prompts. Residents may mail entries to “Westlake in Bloom,” Westlake City Hall, 27700 Hilliard Blvd., Westlake, OH 44145, or drop them off at the City Hall reception desk. The email for sending completed applications is planning@cityofwestlake.org.
To be eligible for judging, the entry must be received by 5 p.m. June 26. You may not enter someone else’s property.
Entries will be judged will be judged from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., July 6-8, weather permitting. First-, second- and third-place awards will be selected in all categories. Every Hilliard Boulevard flower box, Evergreen Cemetery memorial fence garden, Westlake Community Garden plot and Adopt-a-Bed garden is automatically entered.
Judges base their scoring on the following criteria: overall effect of garden design, a maximum of 40 points; overall quality of plant materials, max 30 points; originality, max 10 points; and, maintenance, max 20 points. Total possible points are 100. A Legacy Award goes to first-place winners with two or more consecutive wins.
The city will notify winners by July 31 and distribute the awards at the 2020 Westlake in Bloom Appreciation Reception and Awards Ceremony Aug. 13 at LaCentre Conference & Banquet Facility, 25777 Detroit Road. Everyone who enters is invited to the event. Its starting time will be announced. Photos and the names of first-place winners are published on the city website.
“We really appreciate the engagement of our entire community in this effort,” said Mayor Dennis Clough, adding that residents, businesses, apartment complexes and churches all involve themselves with Westlake in Bloom. He said participation is a good way to show pride in the community and to beautify an already attractive city.
“And it’s free to participate,” Clough said.
At a June 4 City Council meeting, Clough announced a call for every city resident to place one potted plant in front of their homes.
"It's just a way of unifying the city," he said.
“This is something the mayor has been very proud of for many years,” said Westlake Director of Planning and Economic Development James Bedell.
If you have questions, call 440-617-4305.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
