“It started back when we had to close the library because of the coronavirus and our staff wanted to find a way to still interact with our patrons,” said Rebecca Shook, youth services manager at Westlake Porter Public Library. “Most of us really enjoyed getting to work with them directly and we couldn’t do that, so we took it online.”
The virtual visits from the library happen at westlakelibrary.org, where a full schedule of events is available. Youngsters are the focus most days, according to C.J. Lynce, the library’s assistant director. Some sessions are live, others pre-recorded.
During storytime, librarians read or talk about various books aimed at preschoolers. Most are picture books. “They try to find stuff that’s funny, some of them like to do themes,” she said, which is how one librarian ended up doing a presentation devoted to birds and another to whales.
“Generally, they do two to three books, they sing some songs, they do some finger play or they might do some silly counting rhymes,” Shook said.
During “Storytime with Ms. Rebecca,” filmed at the library (some events took place at the homes of librarians) and streamed June 2, Shook opened with what she called the “Hello Song,” which began by saying “hello” in sign language. Several renditions of the peanut butter and jelly song followed, performed in as low a voice as possible, in a squeaky voice, as fast as possible and in slooow motion.
For her roughly 17-minute presentation, Shook sat next to a magnetic whiteboard covered with colored letters of the alphabet. She produced a plastic mailbox modeled after one you might find on a street corner. Shook pulled out a plastic frog, making the letter of the day “F.” She eventually led kids through a book entitled “Bark George” by Jules Feiffer.
Lynce said library staffers ultimately decided to branch out in their presentations.
“We wanted to vary things a little bit more than just focusing on children,” Lynce said. He called the morning presentations “Live at the Library.”
For adults, Porter presents, among other offerings, virtual book discussions and book or movie recommendations.
“Obviously, the storytimes are aimed at a younger crowd,” Lynce said.
Lynce said one challenge with presenting virtual storytimes was obtaining publisher’s rights to present the stories online. Fortunately, he and Shook said, publishers largely were amenable to the project.
Many Porter presentations are available on YouTube. Lynce said the easiest way to find the library’s YouTube page is to Google “Porter Library YouTube page.”
Porter officials recently announced the library plans to reopen to the public, with restrictions, at 9 a.m. today. Librarians will continue their virtual offerings, recognizing that some patrons, especially senior citizens or those with small children, may not feel comfortable physically visiting the library.
Contact this reporter at tcorrigan@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.