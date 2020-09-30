Nervous about the coronavirus pandemic? Imagine yourself an older person, possibly with underlying health concerns, who is being told over and over they are part of a vulnerable population.
The Far West Center mental health clinic in Westlake is providing free, anonymous counseling to older adults struggling with fear or anxiety regarding the pandemic.
Senior Strong is offered weekly by senior centers in Westlake and North Olmsted. The program uses a conference call format for which older adults must sign up ahead of time. Bob Piovarchy, a certified counselor at Far West, acts as moderator.
“We basically cover how are people doing and it’s also a means of getting people together in another way socially,” Piovarchy said. “A lot of them have been very isolated because of being in a high-risk population.”
Callers are generally 60 or older, but the program is open to all regardless of age.
Many participants are frustrated and upset over not being able to connect in traditional ways with family and friends. Coping skills are a big topic of conversation, Piovarchy said.
The fact they are at high risk creates a lot of fear.
“They feel as if they are walking around with targets on their backs,” Piovarchy said. “There are just so many unknowns.”
Many callers are concerned with ensuring they have basic necessities.
“They wonder about how to go shopping, or should I go shopping at all or do I have stuff delivered and how much will that cost,” Piovarchy said.
Another fear propping up recently is what the future may hold as there appears to be no end to the pandemic in sight. Many callers are beginning to worry what the coming holidays will look like and whether they will be able to be with their families.
“In early spring we were told it would be a couple of weeks and things would be back to normal. Obviously, that didn’t happen,” Piovarchy said. “People are worried about what do they really know because things keep changing seemingly almost daily… One thing we know for sure is there is going to be change.”
The older population tends to be more religious than the population in general and Piovarchy said there is some complaining about not being able to go to church or services. Many older adults take advantage of online or parking lot services. Still, Piovarchy notes they miss interacting with friends and others at church.
“The social component is definitely a part of church,” Piovarchy said.
Forced by circumstances to rely more and more on technology for contact with others, some of Piovarchy’s callers fare better with that technology than others. That is one reason Far West uses conference calls for the weekly programs. Participants need nothing more than a phone to take part.
“I think there’s definitely a learning curve regarding technology, but I think many are adapting,” Piovarchy said. Both the Westlake and North Olmsted senior centers offer help with using computers and other technology.
Senior Strong launched two years ago well before the pandemic, though COVID-19 took over the conversation in April. Early COVID-19 discussions attracted up to 30 people. Six to eight people participate in the Westlake program each week. Having returnees helps keep topics of conversation flowing and increases the social aspects of the talks.
“Callers can get to know each other pretty quickly,” Piovarchy said.
The number of participants is approximately the same in North Olmsted.
Pre-pandemic topics of conversation included mental health diagnoses, depression, related medications and suicide prevention. The program in Westlake began as “Aging Alone” and had a different focus. Conversation topics included difficulties with transportation, far-flung family members and limited or low incomes.
“I love it,” said Donna Feorene, outreach coordinator for the Westlake Senior Center and a big fan of Senior Strong. She described Piovarchy as an excellent counselor, particularly good at dealing with an older crowd. Before COVID, the Westlake Center offered an in-person four-week class concentrating on practical topics such as how to write a will and where to store important papers.
Westlake hopes to offer Senior Strong Zoom sessions in the future, Feorene said. Participants still would have the option of joining the conversation by phone.
The North Olmsted Senior Center offered much the same live program as Westlake prior to the pandemic, said center Outreach Coordinator Tiffany Hunt. When the coronavirus hit, the program changed to weekly conference calls.
The Westlake Senior Strong program is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Call 440-899-3544 to register. In North Olmsted, the program begins at 10 a.m. Thursdays. Call 440-777-8100.
