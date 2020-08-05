Westlake City School officials extended the deadline to Friday for parents to sign up for all-remote learning for their children. The new deadline was set during the July 27 school board meeting following the recommendation of district Superintendent Scott Goggin.
“We are still working on the virtual component. ... We’re going through it as quickly as we can,” he said of a remote-learning plan. The district still is receiving a lot of information which can change day to day.”
“We know people are waiting for answers on virtual (learning.) Please be patient. We will get that to you as soon as possible.”
A total of 177 students were signed up for all virtual learning as of July 27. Goggin expects that number to grow, especially after the district releases full details of the program.
“We are ready for that,” he added.
The figure represents about 5% of the student population, meaning 95% of students will be attending-in person classes, the superintendent said. In readying its buildings for the return of students, Westlake schools are making extensive use of a “reopening playbook” put out by University Hospitals, Goggin added.
District officials held what they described as a very well-attended, or well-viewed, virtual town hall meeting the week before the school board session. Numerous questions were raised and answered, Goggin said, but he added that the district will send fact sheets to parents and put them online. He did not specify when they will be completed or distributed.
Athletics is another area receiving a lot of attention from parents and the community. Information still is coming into the district and therefore planning remains fluid, Goggin said.
“We are waiting for the best guidance on how to appropriately bring sports back into the fold,” he said.
One other issue under discussion July 27 was the idea of snow days in the coming school year.
School board member Robert Stoll said snow days during the 2020-21 school year most likely will be remote learning days, meaning at least for now, snow days are a thing of the past.
“Kids will hate to hear that,” Stoll said.
Teacher, staff or bus driver absences due to the coronavirus may create other unexpected remote-learning days, Goggin said.
