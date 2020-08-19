By TOM CORRIGAN
Approximately 40 to 50 people appeared at a Westlake school board meeting Aug. 10, most of them urging officials to reopen school buildings at the start of the coming school year.
Many showed up for the livestream meeting in family groups of parents and students with one or two representatives from those families speaking to the board.
District officials announced last month their intention to begin the coming school year with all-remote learning, a move in line with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health’s recommendation. A hybrid of in-class learning and remote learning, along with an all-remote option, was the district’s initial plan. Kindergarten students will begin class Sept. 1, with all others beginning school Aug. 27.
“I think we should go back to school for many reasons,” said one student, while another added that her future might depend on getting back in a physical classroom. Along with numerous parents and students, she argued there is no replacement for face-to-face contact with instructors.
Speakers claimed they heard of students Googling answers to tests, and that some parents simply did the work for their children.
“I saw that there was absolutely no learning,” commented one mother.
Parents of special-education students were especially upset with the idea of remote learning. One of the evening’s first speakers said her daughter suffers from a rare genetic disease known as Phelan-McDermid Syndrome. Her family moved to Westlake because of the district’s solid reputation.
“My goodness it changed her life,” she said regarding her daughter. Even the girl’s doctors are surprised by her progress, her mom added. There is no way for her daughter to receive the same quality of instruction remotely, she said.
The Westlake school system has a positivity to it absent from remote learning, contended one father.
Alleged socio-emotional problems connected with remote learning was on the minds of several speakers.
“It’s really messing with our mental health,” stated one student, who said she previously was an avid runner for Westlake’s cross-country team. Since the schools physically closed and organized sports ended, she said she has lost her motivation to run.
“I really didn’t learn much in remote learning,” said another student, who added she is worried about her performance on upcoming college entrance exams.
Students are missing out on gaining socialization and related skills, several parents argued.
Some cited a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study claiming physical school buildings are the best place for students.
“(The) harms attributed to closed schools on the social, emotional, and behavioral health, economic well-being, and academic achievement of children, in both the short- and long-term, are well-known and significant… Aside from the child’s home, no other setting has more influence on a child’s health and well-being than their school,” reads part of a CDC study released July 23.
Public comment periods usually are limited to 15 minutes total during Westlake school board meetings. The board unanimously voted to extend that time by 45 minutes then allowed comments to continue for over an hour, giving everyone who wanted to speak the opportunity to do so.
The district’s decision earned support from two students, including 2021 senior class President Matthew Eadie. Matthew read a long post he placed on a community Facebook page. The post grabbed a lot of attention, prompting at least 85 comments.
“As the senior class president I fully understand what I may be missing out on in my senior year of high school and I understand how important it is to be in school, not just for the education, but for the social time we spend with our friends and teachers,” Matthew wrote. “But I also understand that this is about more than just me, or my fellow seniors.
“It is wildly irresponsible to say that students would not be affected by this virus because that is simply just not true. Although people 25 years of age and younger may be less likely to show symptoms, get severely sick or even die, that doesn’t mean we should throw thousands of students back into schools every single day.”
The last public speaker of the night, Matthew’s brother Michael, agreed, citing problems recently encountered in Georgia schools. Students returned to classes in one district near Atlanta Aug. 3. Since then, COVID-19 cases have been reported at 19 schools in the district and more than 800 students have been ordered to quarantine.
Superintendent Scott Goggin spent a good deal of time reviewing the process that led administrators to decide to start the school year remotely. He cited recommendations and information coming from the county board of health, doctors in the University Hospitals Health System and elsewhere.
“I want to open our schools… But we want to do it safely,” Goggin added, noting what he said is a downward trend in coronavirus cases locally.
“We have a strong, flexible, thorough plan in place,” Goggin said, stating the plan would allow the schools to open quickly should administrators decide it is safe to do so.
The student who spoke of losing her motivation to run caught board member Barbara Leszynski’s attention.
“That was distressing,” she said.
There was no action or comment from either Goggin or the school board to formally begin the school year with anything other than all-remote learning.
