Joseph Cockburn wanted to help.
And his way to lend a hand was to create the Facebook page Community of Westlake Helping Each Other.
“On social media, you see everyone talking about themselves and community news,” the 46-year-old Realtor said. “There’s nothing out there that’s just purely out of love and is just something simple where someone asks for help and someone else comes out to help.”
Created in December, the page includes 240 members who are looking for help or want to help others in the community. A member in need can post to the page and someone will offer to help, said Cockburn, who works for Property Boutique in Lakewood. Only Westlake residents can be members.
Tasks can vary depending on what is needed. It can be snow shoveling or putting furniture together. Cockburn also makes daily posts on the page about how random acts of kindness can improve others’ well being as well as inspirational quotes about helping in the community.
“It’s not a full-time thing, but whenever someone needs help, there’s a group that they can go to and find it,” he said.
Cockburn got the idea for the page when someone asked for help on a Westlake community page. He then noticed many people asking for and offering help.
“To me, I just think it would make the community a lot stronger and closer if we had all these people out there looking out for their neighbors,” he said.
Helping others is something the 13-year Westlake resident understands. For four years, he and his wife, Aimee, hosted an annual holiday toy drive at their home and collected over 300 toys for Blessing House in Lorain. He also has taken mission trips with his church, Avon Lake Presbyterian Church. He recently traveled to Houston, where he helped rebuild two houses destroyed by flooding from Hurricane Harvey.
Aimee, who teaches online courses for Ashland University, got on board instantly when he suggested the helping hand page to her.
“He always had great ideas like this,” she said. “He saw a need and he wanted to solve it. “He likes to be of service and he likes to do things that are meaningful and helpful to others around him. When you help others, you help yourself in a way.”
Cockburn is hopeful the page will catch on across the community.
