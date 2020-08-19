Even after two decades as Westlake’s animal control officer, Jim Wang says there is no animal rescue — from among the probable thousands he’s made — that sticks out in his mind.
Maybe that’s because in his 20 years on the job, he’s done everything from pull fawns out of window wells, help flush ducklings out of sewers and untangle various kinds of birds from the nets of soccer goals, which he describes as the enemy of wildlife. Male deer become stuck in the goals when their antlers get caught in the webbing.
“I wish soccer people would put those back someplace else after they’re through using them,” Wang said.
He regrets having cut up so many of the nets but added there often is no other way to free a trapped animal.
“The soccer people sometimes don’t like me very much.”
The entrapped animals aren’t always eager to see their rescuers and resist efforts to help them. For example, hawks don’t bite, but Wang said their talons are sharp and dangerous. He wears heavy gloves to help protect himself.
Wang most recently made the news for pulling a fawn out of a window well.
“Its mother was running around acting crazy.”
Among his many liberations from soccer goals, his recent rescue of an owl — released after being checked out by a vet — grabbed the attention of some local media.
Wang said hawks probably are the type of bird he most commonly pulls out of netting. He works extensively with the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center and the Medina Raptor Center along with other animal organizations to get medical attention for rescued wild animals before they’re released.
Wang wanted to especially thank the Detroit Dover Animal Hospital in Westlake for its free help over the years with the many cats he gets hold of in one way or another.
Wang said many people don’t understand why fawns end up odd places during late spring, especially early June. The explanation is the fawns can’t walk well enough to keep up with their mothers. So, the mothers abandon them.
It’s not as cruel as it might sound, as Wang said fawns have no scent and will not attract predators. But the fawns can stumble around and end up in precarious spots. Eventually, the mothers come back looking for their offspring and anxious deer often can be seen near any trapped youngsters.
Over the years, Wang has aided the occasional snake (usually former pets abandoned by “scumbags” as he put it), rooster or chicken along with hundreds of dogs and cats. Abandoned or feral cats are the animals Wang deals with the most. It is easy to get kittens adopted, Wang said, but older cats, especially feral cats not used to humans, are often difficult to place.
“I’m a dog guy myself,” Wang said adding he’s adopted three strays.
While Wang says he has no story he likes more than any other, he does tell of two incidents he remembers well. Westlake now bans horses, but that wasn’t always the case. Wang remembers one wayward horse mostly because he needed to search for the animal on one of the coldest days of the year and led it home through a mile of snow.
Ducklings demand his attention every spring. The baby birds often tumble through sewer grates, while the mothers of the wayward youngsters run around squawking, trying to find their offspring.
On one such occasion, Wang was able to retrieve several ducklings from a sewer. The grateful mother led her rescued charges across Detroit Road to a pond behind a fast food restaurant. The parade was filmed by a TV crew that just happened to be in the area and was featured on that evening’s news.
“That was kind of fun,” Wang said.
On occasion, he has called in Westlake’s service department to flush out sewers to rescue trapped birds. Wang talks easily and authoritatively about various animals. For example, he can tell when a bird, especially a raptor or hunter, like a hawk, has the West Nile virus, which he added is unfortunately usually fatal.
Besides acting as an animal control officer, Wang runs the city kennel, which he notes is not a rescue kennel. He often sends animals to the Lorain County Kennel in Elyria.
“They have a really good adoption rate down there.”
Wang said over the years his rescues or stray captures have led to approximately 1,200 adoptions.
Before becoming an animal control officer, Wang ran his own animal removal business, pulling raccoons and such out of chimneys or basements as needed for 20 years. He was 46 before he began working for Westlake.
“That’s kind of old to start a career, but it worked out really well. I really like what I do. I’m 65 now and people always ask me when I am going to retire. I always say, ‘Not for a while.’”
