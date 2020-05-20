Last week, a handful of Crocker Park stores reopened — but with changes. Shoppers and restaurant customers will have to follow sidewalk directional markers. In addition, each store may only allow 50% of its regular capacity inside to allow social distancing.
“Since 1978, Stark Enterprises, which owns Crocker Park, has been in the business of creating safe and enjoyable spaces for guests to experience and make memories,” said spokesperson Danielle Gross. “Especially during this time, we continue to create those spaces for our guests, as we want to be a facilitator for all to be together once again, safely.”
Hand-sanitizing stations have also been placed throughout the area. Both retail and Stark employees are required to wear masks and take daily body temperature checks before coming to work.
“We are taking every precaution necessary as advised by Gov. DeWine's ‘ReStart Ohio’ program to keep all visitors and employees safe on property,” Gross said. Gross also noted that the green spaces will be open to the public with spaced-out seating and sanitation being conducted daily.
Only a handful of stores have opened their doors. They included DSW Shoes, Altar’d State and Urban Outfitters. Stores will open gradually based on when they feel comfortable opening again, Gross said.
The North Union Farmers Market, which was deemed an essential business, will continue to be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through Dec. 12. However, the number of people in the market space at one time is being limited and shoppers are being asked to designate one family member as the shopper. Reusable bags are prohibited. Senior/Immune Compromised shopping is from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
The 120-acre development, which opened in 2004, is home to more than 100 businesses and restaurants. The development also serves as the headquarters for American Greetings, the second largest greeting card company in the world.
