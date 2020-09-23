The city school district opened its five school buildings Sept. 14, allowing students to return to in-person instruction.
Following a Cuyahoga County Board of Health recommendation, the district had planned to start the school year with remote classes for all students. But officials decided to reopen buildings as numbers surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue to improve, said Superintendent Scott Goggin.
Goggin previously announced the pandemic benchmarks he felt needed to be reached for the school buildings to reopen.
Those benchmarks included a sustained decline in new cases over a one-month period. In a letter posted on the district website dated Sept. 14, Goggin stated new cases of COVID-19 had declined during eight consecutive weeks.
He added that over a four-week period, the rate of positive tests dipped below 5% to 4%.
Lastly, Goggin wanted to see the Ohio Public Health Advisory risk rating decline and remain at Level 2, or the orange level, over multiple weeks. The state rated Cuyahoga County at Level 2 for four weeks as of Sept. 13.
District officials stated they will continue to monitor these data points, as well as internal data, and review the schools’ status every two weeks.
The county’s recommendation that schools open remotely still is in place, said Communications Officer Kevin Brennan. The recommendation is not a mandate.
“The final decision has always been in the hands of local school officials,” Brennan said.
“We are excited to welcome students back to our schools and have worked to ensure that we do so in the safest manner possible,” Goggin said. “Our staff has worked hard to prepare for a school year that entails both in-person and virtual learning. In our hybrid format, we will be doing both at the same time. This is a first for our district, staff and students. There will be challenges early. We do ask for patience as we implement this new format into our classrooms.”
The hybrid model splits students in all grades, except kindergarten and pre-K, into two groups, green and white, based on each student’s last name. Approximately half of roughly 2,645 students will attend school physically every other day. Depending on their group, students are attending classes in person Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays and alternating Fridays. Students are expected to use remote learning on days they are not physically in class.
The district’s total student population is 3,362. However, the parents of approximately 717 students, or 21% of the district’s total students, opted to use all-remote learning. Those parents had to commit to using it for at least the entire first semester. The number of remote learners could change as the school year progresses.
Kindergarten and pre-K students will follow a different hybrid model than older students. The district’s youngest students will attend in-person classes Mondays through Thursdays. Students will be in class for four hours either mornings or afternoons.
At a school board meeting Sept. 14, Goggin noted it was almost six months to the day since the state ordered schools closed on March 16. He believes parents, staff and even students were all excited that buildings were reopening.
“Kids complain about school, but I think kids really enjoy it,” Goggin said. “The kids’ behavior was fantastic.”
Teachers, maintenance workers and other staffers were wandering around the schools with spray bottles throughout the day, cleaning hard surfaces and doorknobs, Goggin noted.
“All in all, I think it was a good day,” he said.
School board members did not offer comments on the opening day of school, except to thank the staff and administration for their efforts.
School officials noted one hitch in parents bringing students physically to Dover Intermediate School. The City of Westlake is completing road work on nearby Bassett Road, work expected to wrap up in about two weeks.
“Fortunately, due to the hybrid schedule, we will only have half of our students on campus, but there may still be some delays,” Goggin said.
