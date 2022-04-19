ZuZu's Chocolates and Treats is more than just a place to get something to satisfy a sweet tooth craving: It's a tribute to a mother.
And with a tribute, part of the proceeds goes to research of a disease that has affected that mother.
Located at 27014 Center Ridge Road, Zuzu's Chocolates and Treats had its grand opening April 11 after a soft opening in February.
The store and company are named after co-founder Tamala Mlynowski's mother. Zuzu Nasallah has suffered the effects of Alzheimer’s for 14 years.
Part of the profits are donated for Alzheimer's research as well as other events.
“We donate a portion of our monthly sales to the Alzheimer's Association,” Mlynowski said. “We also do the Cleveland walk, which is always in October. We fundraise all year. Last year, we started doing the Longest Day fundraiser, so we're going to do another event sometime this year.”
The Longest Day 2022 is scheduled for June 21. It's described on the Alzheimer's Association's website as “The day with the most light – the Summer Solstice. On June 21, people from across the world will fight the darkness of Alzheimer's through a fundraising activity of their choice.”
Mlynowski emphasized that it's not a one-day event, but something that can last much longer.
Her business began in 2019 working at home, making the desserts and taking them to various events. It used a trailer that carried the goodies.
“We'd go to different events and people liked it,” she said. “The truck is entirely different (than a food truck.) It's my husband's construction inside. It literally has built-in counter walls, nice walls inside. People would rent it out for birthday parties, weddings, baby showers, and then we go to fall festivals or anything like that.”
People also made special orders. The demand grew and Mlynowski and her husband, John, got to thinking about a brick-and-mortar store when they realized they could not keep up at home. They got the idea for a store two years ago, but then events delayed the opening.
First came the pandemic, an event that shut down so many businesses.
Then came something good that caused a delay: the birth of her second child. Son Lucas was born March 8, joining his 2-year-old brother, Zander.
A wide variety of treats are sold, including strawberries, grapes and other fruits dipped in chocolate. The nonpareil is the chocolate pinata, which was recognized by Cleveland Magazine last fall.
“It's like a pinata, but hollow,” Mlynowski said. “It was in Best of Cleveland. People will get one and then put some gift in there or money. They've even put in a cell phone.”
Plans are being made for other holidays. Mlynowski said the store will have treats for all major holidays with the next being Mother's Day on May 8.
“We do a thing called Roses and Berries,” she said. “It's a heart box with a dozen roses on top and a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries in the box. It's very popular.”
Store hours are 1-6 p.m. Thursdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
