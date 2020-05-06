ROCKY RIVER
Mayor Pam Bobst is confident that her city will get back to being fully operational quickly as the stay-home closures slowly ease. This week, Rocky River’s city hall brought back all of its employees who work in the building after Ohio began opening back up on Friday.
Bobst said the city is working on specific plans to open community services, starting with the Recreation Center. If that opening is successful, the next step is opening the senior center, she said.
None of the infrastructure projects planned for this year, including the “Complete Streets” program on Center Ridge Road, will be halted.
“Those dollars for the projects have been locked into place,” Bobst said. “They are often from grants or zero-interest loans, they’ve already been engineered, and all of the work has gone into them. At this point in time, we are moving forward with our construction projects including the police station.”
That doesn’t mean the city has avoided the economic downfall that many cities are dealing with. A recent income tax estimate by the Regional Income Tax Agency estimates that Rocky River will lose about $1.39 million in revenue because of the pandemic.
Summer in Rocky River will be different. A number of programs, including summer camp, have been put on hold.
“We’re not sure how the state will rule with large gatherings,” Bobst said. “Our biggest concern right now is the health and safety of our residents.”
It’s too early to know how the pandemic will affect the city next year. However, Bobst, who was elected mayor in 2006, is confident the city can handle the economic impact.
The mayor provided the following answers to a questionnaire West Life sent out last week:
Is your community considering any personnel furloughs or layoffs? No
Do you have a hiring freeze in place? Yes, except for essential workers.
Will summer recreation/pool help be hired this year? At this point, it’s unclear.
If you are hiring for any positions, what are they? Essential worker positions including workers for the wastewater treatment facility. That has to keep running no matter what.
Are you cutting or terminating any programs? Which ones? For what duration? Recreational programs like summer camp and some senior service programs for the summer.
Have you gone forward or halted infrastructure or building projects? Please elaborate. No, the money for these projects have been locked into place before the pandemic so they were not affected.
How much was the community’s income tax revenue down in March 2020 compared to March 2019? (number and percentage, please) At this time it’s hard to tell because the pandemic happened mid-March. Based on some numbers, we are down $100,000 for our five-year projection, but we are still above $100,000 for the state average. A better estimate of how the pandemic will impact us economically would probably be for April.
Have other revenue streams been impacted? Which ones? Ex mayor's court, traffic citations, recreation fees, pool passes, facility rental? What is the anticipated aggregate amount of this revenue loss for 2020? Yes, rentals, certain program fees, building permit fees and membership fees. The gas tax has also been affected, but we have not yet been able to quantify how much we will lose.
What other adjustments or cuts to the budget will be made other than personnel, services and infrastructure? We have put a freeze on large equipment purchases like vehicles. We’re going to be monitoring the economy locally and what’s going on in the state and base our decisions off that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.