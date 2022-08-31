Delores “Dee” Davis, 63, of Castalia and formerly of Milan, passed away unexpectedly on Friday. Davis was the longtime Chief Financial Officer of Douthit Communications, which includes West Life and the Chagrin Valley Times newspapers.
Delores “Dee” Davis, 63, of Castalia and formerly of Milan, passed away unexpectedly on Friday. Davis was the longtime Chief Financial Officer of Douthit Communications, which includes West Life and the Chagrin Valley Times newspapers.
Davis was born to the late Frances (Case) Irving and Elmer Newsome on Oct. 5, 1958, in Columbus. She attended Edison High School where she met and married Carl Davis while still a teenager. She enjoyed her 12 grandchildren, gardening, reading, Harley rides, the beach and dancing.
She worked for Douthit Communications for 34 years and attended church at The Chapel in Port Clinton.
“The sudden loss of Dee is devastating to Douthit Communications, West Life, and all of our newspapers,” said Harold K Douthit, III, owner of Douthit Communications. “She had an incredible work ethic and her finger was on almost every operational aspect of the organization. She will be missed by everyone in the company who knew and respected her. I cannot imagine how we will replace her. My deepest sympathies to her family and everyone who knew and held her in the highest regard.”
Her family captured her spirit with their descriptions: “Dee was larger than life and would give anything for those she loved. She cherished making special memories with her family and grandkids. She was the queen of planning birthday parties, anniversary and beach trips, epic Christmas celebrations, bonfires, sleepovers, and fashion shows for the grandkids. She also enjoyed time at the racetrack and being outdoors and was always buying small things ‘just because.’ She made everyone she came in contact with feel special and loved.”
Davis is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Carl Davis, and her children Jake (Chris) Davis of Lisbon; John (Melissa) Davis of Grafton; Christina (Joe) Schelb of Indian Land, South Carolina; 12 grandchildren - Katlyn (Josiah) Norman, Max (Jenna) Davis; Hannah and Lyvia Davis, Gage and Baylee Smith, Evan and Msrin Davis, Sienna and Aria Schelb; sister Glema (Phil) King of Sandusky; brother Jonah (Ruby) Newsome of Phelan, California; brother Daniel Newsome of Sandusky; and brother Allen Newsome of Ironton; mother-in-law Tina Davis of Castalia; ande numerous brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother Frances (Case) Irvine, sister Erlena Medina, infant sister Inez, grandparents L.B. and Cynthia (Hunter) Case and father-in-law Carl Davis Sr.
A celebration of life was held Tuesday at Evans Funeral Home in Norwalk. Burial was at Collins Cemetery in Woodville, Ohio.
