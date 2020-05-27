We’re living in historic times, according to former Rocky River resident Frank O’Grady. That’s why he helped his eighth-grade history students at Menlo Park Academy in Cleveland document it.
With just the camera and basic editing software on their phones, students were tasked with capturing what life was like for them during quarantine. The results were collected and posted on YouTube.
The photography video served as the final project for his unit on the Industrial Revolution in the United States. O’Grady drew inspiration from the work of famed photographer Lewis Hine, who in 1913, documented what life was like for child workers in cotton mills for the National Child Labor Committee. His work eventually led to child labor practices being changed in the United States.
“Talking to my students about the things they’re experiencing, I started to notice a correlation between the two points in time,” he said. “I knew they needed to share their stories so I put this project together.”
Over two days, each student had to take at least one photo that captured the reality of their lives dealing with COVID-19 earlier this month. Students could take a photo of themselves doing homework, trying to pass the time, or themselves or a family member wearing a mask, but they were also allowed to follow their own ideas.
O’Grady created this project like many of his other lesson plans to inspire his students to get passionate about what they were learning. While not exactly similar to what children were going through 100 years ago, O’Grady believes the stay-at-home order weighed heavily on his students.
“They’re just kids, they want to go out and be with their friends and live their lives,” he said. “Because of this pandemic, they’ve been forced inside away from the normal proclivities that life had to offer before this. That’s a tough thing to go through.”
The project’s message resonated with his students, who did not get to finish their last year at Menlo Park Academy and say goodbye to their teachers or friends. Menlo Park Academy is a public school for gifted students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
“When doing this project, I really liked looking back in history and seeing all of the kids who worked in the Industrial Revolution. It was crazy to compare those times to now.” Rebekah Gordon, 14, of Cleveland said. “Finishing my eighth-grade year online was definitely not what I imagined it would be. It’s saddening, especially because I have been at Menlo for five years and I’m not exactly getting to say goodbye to it.”
Like other schools in the area, Menlo Park Academy switched to online learning after shutting down in March, which posed challenges for this project. For starters, O’Grady primarily teaches using a combination of slideshows and Google Meet, where he only teaches a handful of his students, which meant coordinating this project was hard.
Despite this, O’Grady was able to create a two-minute video of his students and their work.
O’Grady lives in Olmsted Township now, but before that, he was making waves as a teacher at Rocky River Middle School. In 2015, two years after starting his job as a history teacher there, O’Grady was a National History Day Teacher of the Year for Ohio for outstanding creativity, commitment and inspiration in developing student interest in history.
When he’s not teaching his students through photography, O’Grady is spending time with his wife, Kim, a teacher in the Cleveland public school system. He and his wife have three adult children, Bridgette, Ryan and Michael.
Before he got into teaching, O’Grady worked for ad agencies and eventually started his own in Rocky River called Creative Works Advertising Agency, where he worked for 15 years before retiring. He’s worked with plenty of experienced commercial photographers, but to him, nothing beats the work of his students.
“I’ve worked with hundreds of people,” he said. “Some of these students are more creative than a good majority of them. I really hope some of these children keep taking photos because it could change the world someday.”
To view the project, go to https://youtu.be/0r_a87R98UU.
Contact this reporter at akamczyc@westlifenews.com or 216-307-6614.
