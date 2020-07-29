The president of Cleveland Clinic's Avon Hospital was blunt. “We're seeing a new surge in COVID-19, the likely result of reopening the state and many people not maintaining safe practices in helping to prevent the spread.”
“I believe the new surge is only the tip of the iceberg with more to come,” Dr. Rebecca Starck said.
Ohio Department of Health data indicated on July 22, that 9,864 Ohioans were hospitalized with the virus, with 2,386 in intensive care. Of those in the hospital, 1,978 were from Cuyahoga County and 180 were from Lorain County. By comparison, on May 29, 833 were hospitalized and 326 were in intensive care units. Ohio's stay-at-home orders expired May 29 and coincided with Memorial Day weekend.
“We don't need to let this pandemic destroy our society. We just need to be vigilant,” Starck said while emphasizing the importance of wearing masks in public, social distancing and avoiding crowds.
She noted that Gov. Mike DeWine recently asked Ohioans to take personal responsibility to stop the spread of the virus and ordered a statewide mask mandate. “Regardless of what the government says we can or cannot do, we need to ask ourselves what should we do,” she said.
“We need to ask ourselves, 'To be a patron of those businesses, what can I do to reduce risk and remain safe?' What can we get by without and still be happy?”
She continued, “As schools reopen and they make decisions about organized sports, I'd hate to see them get shut down.” Starck has school-age children who play sports. In a lighthearted moment, she laughed while describing her children's responses to her constant reminders about wearing masks while outside. “They say it's all I ever talk about.”
Starck was not reluctant to tackle issues surrounding COVID-19. One is the notion that we should expose ourselves to the virus to acquire “herd immunity.” This occurs when a large portion of a population becomes immune to an infectious disease through vaccination or previous infection. There is no vaccine for COVID-19, so herd immunity could only be achieved by having many, many people catch it, often deliberately. “I will tell you I think that's a really bad idea that everyone goes out unprotected,” Starck said. “I think we would have a huge burden on our community not only with loss of lives, but people sick who cannot work and overwhelming health care to manage those patients as well as non-COVID patients.”
“This disease is so much more profound compared to Influenza A or B, our seasonal flu, for which we have vaccines.” Acknowledging that flu is not pleasant, she asserted there is a greater risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19 and on a ventilator for a longer time, especially with any underlying conditions.
“It's hard to believe that we're only six to eight months in and we will need to continue to try to understand the damage done by COVID and whether it is reversible,” she said, noting that COVID is known to attack multiple organs. She said COVID has a more profound effect on a person's health than bird or swine flu. “You're better off trying to avoid the infection,” she said.
She said it is still too early in the pandemic to know whether mortality rates will increase in coming months or years from complications associated with COVID affecting the heart and other organs.
However, Starck and many medical professionals remain concerned about those who have forgone other medical appointments in recent months, even if they were being treated for serious conditions including heart disease, diabetes and cancer. She said that months of planning and preparation allow the Clinic to handle COVID-19 patients as well as those needing care for other illnesses.
In a previous interview, she touted increases in telemedicine, which allows patients to “see” their doctors from their homes via a videolink. This includes COVID patients who do not require hospitalization. A unique Clinic program allows them to enter information onto their electronic medical record. Doctors monitor patients, provide prescriptions or, if their conditions worsens, advise them to go to the hospital.
Approximately 20% of those diagnosed with COVID require hospitalization. That percentage has been fairly constant through the pandemic. Of that number, 20-25% are admitted to intensive care and placed on a ventilator.
As an integrated health system, the Clinic can remain nimble to address areas of highest need, Starck said, which allows it to provide care for all seeking it.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
