Unique items and small businesses are important to Cathy Van Schoor.
One of the organizers of the Westside Flea, Van Schoor, 64, always has something going on. Whether it’s getting something for the Flea or her sales work, volunteering to drive a senior citizen to an appointment, taking care of business for the North Olmsted Garden Club or doing something with a family member, Van Schoor stays on the move.
“I like keeping busy,” she said.
Van Schoor credits a lot of her work ethic to her late mother, Ruth.
“She was always busy too, whether it was running a kitchen for a bar, her own small business or some project, she was busy, but she’d find time for me,” Van Schoor said.
In addition to using her kitchen and business skills, her mom enjoyed a good yard sale when she had time, Van Schoor said.
“She appreciated what small businesses had to go through to keep going just to stay open,” Van Schoor said. “She knew you had to get good relationships with people and do something which makes you stand out. That’s especially important to small businesses because you have to keep people coming back.”
Van Schoor tries to apply the same things to what she’s doing. Even though she is frequently too busy with Flea busines to see all the interesting people and items at the event, she enjoys working with fellow organizers Michelle Swetland and Becky Vranesevic.
“We’re a good team and we all do a lot of work,” Van Schoor said. “There’s a lot of people to interact with and it’s certainly been busy with everything that’s been going on around us.”
To keep the Flea going while much of the country was shut down because of COVID-19, the Flea started with an online presence this year, then reopened in North Olmsted Community Park in early July. The next monthly Flea is set for Saturday and another will be on Sept. 19, both from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park, 28114 Lorain Road.
“We worked with the city and the health department to make sure we set up properly to meet social-distancing rules and guidelines and that we have all the different vendors and people attending following the rules to keep everybody as safe as possible,” Van Schoor said.
People are required to wear masks to the Flea and follow distancing guidelines, she said.
Following the rules allows everybody to enjoy the event.
“It’s a great place to find a deal,” Van Schoor said. “You can find anything from a dollar to a few hundred dollars, depending on what you’re getting. And you can find all sorts of interesting people to talk to and hear about what they do or other parts of life.”
Vendor Jim Conti, owner of Cleveland Jam, appreciates the atmosphere at the Flea.
“It’s fun and it’s especially nice that they went to the effort to open this year because a lot of my business comes at other events like fairs and other group-type settings, which we can’t have this year,” Conti said.
People at the Flea appreciate the work of Van Schoor and the others who organize it and take part, Conti said.
Van Schoor said she’s not a huge collector, but she has bought some old circus posters and unique purses through the years.
“I like things that are unusual and different,” she said.
Van Schoor fulfills her desire to help others by donating food to the North Olmsted Oxcart Food Pantry from the Flea and doing volunteer driving for seniors. Her mother also instilled that in her, Van Schoor said, recalling that she was glad she could help care for her mother near the end of her life.
Having the Flea at the park and spending time gardening let Van Schor indulge her love of the outdoors, she said.
