NORTH OLMSTED
Wild Mango will be cooking again soon.
After closing the restaurant at Great Northern Mall in late January, Wild Mango owner Jia Wei said he is renovating it and plans to reopen by mid-March. “We got a lot of reaction when we said we would be closing,” Wei said. “People really were unhappy that we wouldn’t be around.”
Many of the North Olmsted workers transferred to Wei’s Legacy Village location, but they will return with the reopening, Wei said.
Improvements to the North Olmsted restaurant will cost about $150,000, Wei said.
“We will be getting new furniture in the restaurant, new paintings and other updated furnishings which people should enjoy seeing,” he said
Wei also is planning additions to the menu, which he said he will reveal when the restaurant, which specializes in Asian fusion food, reopens.
“It will be interesting and really fun for the customers to experience the new things in the restaurant,” he said.
It will be in the same location, he said.
Great Northern Mall General Manager Kristin Cala said mall officials are looking forward to working with the restaurant.
North Olmsted City Councilman Paul Schumann said keeping the restaurant is a plus for the city and area.
“I know people are concerned about some of the closings, but those are some big companies moving business sites around,” he said. “This is a nice local restaurant that a lot of people enjoy going to. The mall is a good spot for it and a lot of people can get to it there. I think it will be there for a while.”
The restaurant opened at the mall in 2000.
