BAY VILLAGE
The city has begun laying the groundwork for a new all-purpose trail along Cahoon Creek that will link Cahoon Memorial Park to Lake Erie.
City Council awarded a $36,300 contract on Jan. 13 to Chagrin Valley Engineering, Ltd. of Bedford to begin mapping out the trail’s route.
The engineering firm will survey the land and create a blueprint for construction crews to follow during construction. Once plans are approved, the city will put out bids in the spring, Mayor Paul Koomar said. Construction is expected to begin this summer, he said.
The new 1,100-foot-long trail will start at the top of the sledding hill near the community house, cross under Lake Road and go to Bay Point on Lake Erie. The goal of the Cahoon Basin Trail is to provide a new beachfront access point for the community, project manager Kathryn Kerber said.
“This means more access to the green space for residents,” she said. “The trail will accommodate people with different types of mobilities and ability levels to access the lake and space the city provides.”
The 116-acre Cahoon Memorial Parkis east of the Huntington Reservationand has nearly !/2 mile of lakefront.
Both the Clean Ohio Trails Program and Coastal Management Access Grant will help the city fund the project, which is estimated to cost $543,885. The agencies awarded the city a combined $433,282 for the project. The city will pay the remaining $110,603, Kerber said.
In 2017, the city conducted a study with the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating agency that focused on the town’s center. The study looked at ways to increase trails and promote walking, biking and hiking. As a result, five trails have been proposed throughout the city’s park system at Cahoon Memorial park, including a trail connecting the new library to the Cahoon Basin Trail.
Bay Village will also apply for an ODNR grant to construct a connecting trail between the Cahoon Basin Trail and the Interurban Pedestrian Bridge across Cahoon Creek. Anyone with comments or questions about the proposed connector trail or other park projects can contact Kerber at kkerber@cityofbayvillage.com or 440-899-3412.
Koomar hopes the trail will allow the city to make more improvements to the park system further down the line.
“Getting residents to the lakefront is key, but the next step is to improve the experience once they’re there," he said. “You see cities like Lakewood, Euclid and Rocky River develop their lakefronts. We’re looking to do the same.”
