SHEFFIELD VILLAGE
The first person to reach out to Robert Yarber, Jr. after Sheffield Village Council selected him to fill a vacancy in its ranks was former councilwoman Carolyn White, who had hoped she would be selected over Yarber and four other candidates.
Yarber will complete the last two years of a four-year term vacated by Robert Markovich last fall.
With his wife, Tonya, and their daughters, Nia and Nevaeh, at his side, Yarber took the oath of office and was immediately seated in order to take part in the council meeting that followed.
This is Yarber's first foray into municipal politics, although he has experience serving as president of his homeowners association. He said in an interview last week that he became interested in serving in some capacity with the village after participating in discussions with a local company over environmental concerns he and his Schueller Boulevard neighbors had. Mayor John Hunter orchestrated the meeting, which led to a mutual resolution, Yarber said.
During a presentation prior to the vote determining his selection, Yarber said he was interested in finding ways to enhance the village's parks. He said later he hoped for additional collaboration with Lorain County Metro Parks, whose French Creek Reservation is in the village, and other nearby communities.
He added that village urgently needs to develop its sewer system to attract more business. “It's a huge impediment,” he said. “You can't grow without an adequate sewer system.”
A resident since 2007, Yarber is director of contracts and supply chain with Zin Technologies in Middleburg Heights. The Michigan native earned a finance degree from Western Michigan University and a master's in business administration from Connecticut State University.
He said he felt extremely proud and blessed that council selected him. “My goal is to perform at or exceed the level everyone expects of me and prove to residents that I'm worthy to be elected two years from now.”
Freelancer Michele Murphy can be contacted at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
