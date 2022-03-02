George Goodman is a Hungarian immigrant making a name for himself creating Italian pizzas using a technique more than 100 years old.
His exacting adherence to making authentic Neapolitan pizza just paid big dividends for his In Forno Neapolitan Pizza Studio.
The Yelp website recently released its list of the top 100 pizzerias in the country and Avon’s family-run In Forno landed at 46.
“This was all a total accident,” said Goodman, 53, regarding his Chester Road restaurant. “I never intended to start a restaurant.”
Goodman, his wife, Elizabeth, and their two children moved from Budapest to New York City just over 22 years ago. He began doing renovation work and the family spent 12 years in the Big Apple before deciding to move on.
“The economy was crazy. I think we had to get out of there,” Goodman said.
The family landed in Northeast Ohio.
“It was difficult for the first three years,” Goodman said. He built a portable wood-fired pizza oven and began taking it to various outdoor venues such as the farmers market at Crocker Park. Things started to look up, but Goodman said he began to see more and more food trucks around the area.
“We were no longer unique,” he added, so he decided to give a brick-and-mortar restaurant a try. In Forno, which means “in the oven,” opened in October 2015.
“To me, it’s an amazing little place,” Goodman said. “And we’re still evolving.”
Neapolitan pizza is distinct from the pizza you get from most pizzerias, especially the big pizza chains, according to Goodman.
“The difference is huge,” he said. “We make everything fresh. I’m very proud of that.”
Goodman makes the specialized Neapolitan dough each morning, noting the restaurant does not have a freezer.
The True Neapolitan Pizza Association based in Naples, Italy, sets strict specifications for what constitutes a Neapolitan pie. Dough must be rolled out by hand. No rolling pins or machinery allowed. The pizza must bake for 60 to 90 seconds at 905 degrees in a stone, wood-fired oven. There are only three official variations.
The key to Neapolitan pizza is simplicity, Goodman said. In Forno’s menu is also simple, offering appetizers, salads and pizzas. The menu also does not include many pizza toppings, such as sausage. Pepperoni and prosciutto are there, but most of the pizzas simply feature tomato sauce, basil, mozzarella and maybe some garlic and extra-virgin olive oil.
“It’s simple but it’s beautiful,” Goodman said of his pizza.
Elizabeth Goodman was the first to hear of In Forno’s inclusion on the Yelp list. She said a friend called her at about 1 a.m. and at first, Elizabeth did not believe it.
“She told me to check the website and there it was,” Elizabeth said.
Besides In Forno, the only other Ohio pizzeria to make the list was Sandusky’s Brick Oven Bistro, which came in at 94.
Yelp based its rankings on reviews posted on its website. In Forno has 197 and each rates the restaurant five out of five stars.
In Forno really is a family business with the couple’s two children, David, 20, and sister Eszter Nagy, 23, both working in the shop. Nagy earned a degree in hospitality management from Kent State University and believes she may take over the restaurant with her brother someday.
“This is a very different place,” Nagy said. “We have some very loyal regulars. I think it’s not just a restaurant but kind of an experience.”
The restaurant’s walls are covered with an eclectic collection of decorations such as Pinocchio puppets and a large picture of New York City.
What might be next for In Forno, especially considering the Yelp listing? Goodman says he has no intention of leaving Avon but does own a building in Lorain.
“Something might happen near there one of these days,” he said.
