Chris Young was excited when she opened Young’s Art Center.
Then, COVID-19 hit.
Young had opened her center just three days before Ohio was largely shut down on March 16, 2020. Instead of being able to present art instruction to schools, she was left to try to come up with other things.
“We tried to do a lot of stuff outside,” Young said. “We did a thing called Kicking Off COVID. It was just free. Any family could come. We did some outdoor games. We played with parachutes and just did some fun stuff outside with the kids.”
The return to normal has been slow. She’s starting to have classes return to her studio at 22084 Lorain Road, which is a bit hidden due to lack of signage. It’s behind Becker’s Donuts and Bakery, next to Nate’s Deli.
“People were just finding out about us,” Young said. “People will be coming out of Nate’s and see us doing something. They’re like, ‘What’s going on?’ We’ll be open.”
Young and artist/writer Dani Marinucci work out of the two classrooms. In the first class, various artforms cover the walls, with much of it more than just paintings and sculptures. It’s a wide array of different art. In the second room, it’s more of a classroom without looking like a traditional classroom. There are seats and tables.
The lessons are for anyone from toddlers to adults, Young said. On a recent day, a group of juniors from Lutheran West High School had visited. Young said that a normal group size is between six and 10 students.
Young and Marinucci also visit schools to show students different forms of art.
“I like to show how to make paintings out of sea glass,” Marinucci said. “Everybody likes to use it to make jewelry, but I like to teach people how to use their sea glass in a different way.”
Young has had several studios in the Cleveland area, moving from Fairview Park to downtown Cleveland to Lakewood and then back to Fairview.
That’s how she met Marinucci.
“There was a call out to help her move in,” Marinucci said. “I came to help her and I never left!”
Neither Young nor Marinucci was trained in art. Both picked it up.
“My schooling was in early childhood education,” Young said. “I’ve always been passionate about showing people how to take this and turn it into that.”
Marinucci said she picked up art as a hobby about 20 years ago, calling it “nice therapy. It’s a good way to close down everything in your head and just focus on what you are doing.”
Although visiting schools is one of the services offered, much of their time is spent at the studio.
In the past there have been events for Christmas and Halloween. Last fall, they hosted Zombie-palooza, in which 17 vendors came. It featured pumpkin decorating, and an author dressed as a zombie unicorn.
COVID was not the problem with the Halloween event, but the weather was; it was a drizzly, dreary day for an outdoor event.
“We’re scheduling it again this year,” Young said. “We’re planning on having it around Labor Day. We hope the weather will be better.”
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
