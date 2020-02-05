Kobe Bryant's awe-inspiring impact on the game of basketball will always be remembered. Even his retirement announcement in 2015, titled “Dear Basketball,” exacted the same control he showed on the court. It told a story about the love a 6-year old kid had for the game and how he dreamed of one day playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Did he ever. He skipped college and went straight to the pros. He helped his team rack up championship after championship. Along the way, he stuffed a trophy room with numerous MVP awards and two Olympic gold medals. In 2018, he added an Oscar after “Dear Basketball” won Best Short Film.
Among the numerous stories about Bryant following his untimely death at age 41 was one from Education Week. It described how some teachers who saw their students reeling from the news of his death set aside a lesson plan to give kids time to vent or share their jumbled feelings. That's smart in so many ways. Distracted kids won't be able to focus on a new math concept or want to discuss historical events or literature.
One teacher had kids study “Dear Basketball” and analyze it. Others let students write out how they were feeling. Each then took a turn wadding up the paper they'd written on and lobbed it into a wastebasket a la Bryant.
The article warned that victims of sexual assault may experience very different feelings hearing his name and the praise associated with it.
Greatness is complex. In 2003, Bryant, then 24 and married, was charged with raping a 19-year-old hotel worker. The case was dropped because the woman wouldn't testify. A settlement was reached and Bryant made a public statement, saying “... I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter.”
I've watched how news reports handled this piece of his story. As with most controversy, there are two camps. One asserts you do not bring up a person's failings at the time of his or her death, especially when the death, like Bryant's, was both unexpected and horrifying. The other camp, and obviously I am here, believes you tell the whole story.
I suspect that most may not be aware of the colossal explosion at The Washington Post when a politics writer was suspended for tweeting a link to a story about the rape allegation the same day Bryant died.
The resounding criticisms of her suspension brought about a quick reversal. Editor Marty Baron wrote a three-page missive to staff that some think ducked dealing directly with justification for the suspension.
As for me, I will praise Bryant and acknowledge his failing. He is, after all, an imperfect human being just like the rest of us. Yet, he managed to perfect the way he played basketball through his “Mamba Mentality,” From all accounts – and I believe someone would have uncovered something by now given the big spotlight on him – he had evolved. I don't see how anyone could call him anything other than a great dad. He had started writing a children's book series. He coached girls' basketball. There are many stories about his philanthropy and granting wishes to dying children. He'd also stepped up to become a champion of gender sports equity.
We've seen ad nauseum how liars and phonies attempt to reconstitute flailing careers. Bryant was not one of them. If forgiveness was required for what he did, I hope he is forgiven.
Contact freelance reporter Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
