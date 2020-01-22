At 22 years old, Alison Donahue is among the youngest reporters covering Michigan's statehouse. She's held the job since last August.
Her youth and experience could classify her as a rookie.
Yet Donahue did something last week that a lot of older, more experienced women in the private and public sectors never found the courage to do. She stood up to a powerful man she believes humiliated her and she called out his lack of professionalism.
Then she wrote about what happened.
After she requested a quote from Sen. Peter Lucido, R-Shelby Township), he asked her to wait while he talked with a group of 30 high school boys. As he turned away from her, he said, and I'm quoting her, “You’ve heard of De La Salle, right?” I told him I hadn’t. “It’s an all boys’ school,” he told me.”
“You should hang around! You could have a lot of fun with these boys, or they could have a lot of fun with you.” The crack drew loud laughter from the teenage boys.
As she pointed out, this happened in Michigan's Senate Chamber, where she was doing her job. Donahue works for Michigan Advance, a nonprofit news outlet that covers politics and policy.
In the story published Jan. 15, Donahue said she never set out that morning to write the story she ended up writing. It took courage because I believe she knew that by telling the story she could invite a heap of criticism. She said she never wanted to be the subject of her own writing.
The following day, Lucido issued a sort-of apology via Twitter. As news coverage and public outrage built, the Democratic and Republican leaders of the Michigan Senate requested an investigation of the incident.
Following an initial round of interviews in which he never denied making the comment, Lucido changed his story, telling voters and the media he was misunderstood.
Not so fast, Senator.
I, for one, believe Donahue. During the exchange with Lucido, Donahue said she told him he would never make a comment like that to her male colleagues or someone who appeared older than she. Truth.
To me, Lucido's attempted rewrite of events is solely based on saving his political hide. It seems Lucido has big plans for himself, including a possible move into the governor's mansion if he can oust Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.
Like a long string of powerful men, Lucido must come to grips with whether his attitude towards women and personal style could be his Achilles’ heel.
He has three kids, including a daughter who is a lawyer and another daughter with a master's in public health working at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland. I wonder if, in a quiet moment, he has asked himself how he would react had this happened to one of his daughters, who are both early in their careers.
That's for him to consider. Ultimately, it is for voters to decide, unless his Senate colleagues make that decision first. My guess is they will give him a wrist slap and move on.
It's my impression Donahue never intended to see Lucido removed from office. She wrote, “...maybe Sen. Lucido, and likely many other men in power, will think twice about making comments like this anymore to the young girls who visit the Capitol on a field trip, or the female reporters who are there to get a quote for a story or their female colleagues who are there to do their job.”
If we ever achieve equality for women in the workplace, we will have Allison Donahue, among others, to thank for speaking up.
Contact freelance writer Michele Murphy at avonlakemurphy@gmail.com.
