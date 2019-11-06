The last time Matt Kostelnik witnessed such a stifling Avon lake defense, he was a part of it.
The Shoremen football team won a Division II state championship in 2003 with Kostelnik suiting up as a junior under longtime head coach Dave Dlugosz, and the team’s defense set a school record by allowing 5.2 points per game during the regular season.
Last Friday night in a 31-7 win over Olmsted Falls, he watched from the sideline as his defense claimed that scoring record for their own.
Down 7-0 early in the first quarter, the Shoremen (9-1, 8-1 Southwestern Conference) rallied in the second and outscored the visiting Bulldogs (7-3, 6-3 SWC) 31-0 the rest of the way.
“We knew we wanted that record,” said senior Tanner Russell, who recovered a fumble and intercepted Bulldogs quarterback Charlie Ciolek in the first half. “We knew we weren’t going to let them score again. We came out with a better mindset (after being down 7-0) and hustled a little more and got after it a little more.”
In order to beat the 2003 mark, the Shoremen could only allow seven points to the visiting Bulldogs in their regular season finale. In doing so, their defensive scoring average rounded out to 5.0 points allowed per game.
The Bulldogs scored first, with Charlie Ciolek passing to Dominyck Newson for a 17 yard touchdown early in the first quarter. Newson’s touchdown snapped the Shoremen’s four-game shutout streak dating back to week five. Since Sept. 14, they’ve held eight opponents to a combined 14 points and pitched six shutouts along the way.
Olmsted Falls opened the game with a drive that nearly ended in a touchdown run by Alec Wall until it was called back by a holding. They punted, but two plays later Lake junior running back Gage Duesler lost a fumble inside his own 20-yard line, setting up Newson’s touchdown catch.
With 7:07 left in the second quarter, junior quarterback Michael Corbo heaved a 28-yard pass to senior Creed Bolognia in the end zone to tie the score. Then, after Russell’s interception of Ciolek, the Shoremen drove inside the Bulldog 6, but Duesler fumbled again near the goal line, ending an uncharacteristic half for a team that had gotten used to playing from ahead.
“I challenged the offense before the game and said, guys, we’ve got to help the defense out,” Kostelnik said. “The defense has been bailing us out all year long and it’s about time we step up. They didn’t do so good in the first half, but in the second they came together and they delivered.”
Duesler exploded in the second half, rushing for 129 yards and three touchdowns (4 yards, 16, 4) on 13 carries. For the game, he tallied 172 yards on 18 attempts. His 4-yard score with 8:26 left in the third gave the Shoremen the lead for good, and his 16-yarder with 11:55 left in regulation put the Bulldogs in a 24-7 hole they couldn’t dig out of.
Corbo (10-for-15, 166 yards) provided balance for the offense, completing passes to five different receivers, led by Nate Sidloski (three catches, 55 yards).
“Our line was just opening big holes and I was just hitting them quick,” Duesler said. “Our receivers were running great routes and our passing game opened it up. I was hitting the holes and that was the end.”
Conversely, the Bulldogs fell flat in the second half. After rushing for 132 first-half yards, they ran for 26 in the second. Ciolek completed 4 of 6 passes for 57 yards in the first, but was 1 of 2 for 18 yards the rest of the way. Senior Alec Wall led the rushing attack with 12 carries for 69 yards, but only nine yards came after halftime.
In the second half, the Bulldogs punted on three straight possessions and lost a fumble to Shoremen senior Kai Kuwalu with 2:30 left that put the game away.
“We thought we did everything we wanted to do in the first half,” Bulldogs coach Tom DeLuca said. “(Lake) definitely has a good defense, for sure. But it was a tale of two halves.”
Both teams are playoff-bound in Division II. The Region 6 postseason begins Friday night, and the second-seeded Shoremen will host No. 7 Maple Heights (7-3) at 7 p.m. Ranked sixth, the Bulldogs will travel to No. 3 Wadsworth for a 7 p.m. start. If the two SWC rivals win, they would face each other again in Week 12.
