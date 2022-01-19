I recently spent a week out of town (in Columbus, a city I love). My most frequent forays out of Cleveland are to Columbus and Athens, taking me through the dead-center of our state. I always enjoy watching the changing landscapes: the cityscapes, the farms and, in the southern areas, the mountains of the Appalachian foothills. I missed Ohio, having spent a big chunk of my lifetime in other states (California, Nevada, Georgia and Maryland). I moved back once my husband and I started having children. I wanted my son and daughter to know their grandparents.
Ohio is a great state. Urban, suburban and rural. We have it all. I recently read a report by United Van Lines, reporting the restlessness within our country. It will surprise no one that the moves are based on two things: money and politics. I’m sure it’s always been like that, but our recent times make it more stark.
Here are some of the patterns reported by the moving company, as reported in the online news service The Center Square. The 45th Annual National Migration Study tracks the company’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns based on household moves within the 48 contiguous U.S. states and Washington, D.C.
Americans continued to move out of higher-taxed blue states in 2021. But migration patterns were different than they were in 2020, according to United Van Lines. Many primarily moved for new jobs or to be near family, resulting in their destination states being more varied than they were in 2020, when they primarily moved to western and southern states from northern states, the report found.
Vermont saw the largest percentage of inbound moves compared to outbound, with 74% of movers moving in. New Jersey saw the largest percentage of residents leaving the state, at 71%. New Jersey has been the top outbound state for four consecutive years, according to the report.
Following Vermont, the next largest percentage of United Van Lines customers moving into a state compared to moving out were South Dakota (69%), South Carolina (63%), West Virginia (63%) and Florida (62%). All four are lower-taxing red states; two have no state income
tax.
Following New Jersey, the greatest percentage of its customers left Illinois (67%), New York (63%), Connecticut (60%) and California (59%), all higher-taxing blue states.
The company also conducted a survey among its customers to identify why they moved. The No. 1 reason was relocation for a new job, or a job transfer, 32.5%. The second reason: to be closer to family, 31.8%. Americans also moved to smaller, midsize, less-populated towns.
In 2021, the top 10 inbound states were Vermont, South Dakota, South Carolina, West Virginia, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Idaho and Rhode Island.
Six of them are among the 20 least densely populated states in the U.S. with fewer than 100 people per square mile: Vermont, South Dakota, West Virginia, Alabama, Oregon and Idaho.
The top 10 outbound states in 2021 were New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut, California, Michigan, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Ohio and Nebraska. Yes, our Ohio.
Two states that had nearly the same number of people leaving as moving there: Kentucky and Wyoming.
