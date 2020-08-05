The news that the first presidential debate will be held in Cleveland Sept. 29 amid a pandemic was surprising. The fact that it is sponsored, in part, by The Cleveland Clinic is shocking.
What are they thinking?
In 1984, I volunteered for the Reagan-Bush re-election campaign through the Cuyahoga County Republican Organization. While it was fun and memorable, it was also a circus.
During the primary, then-Vice President George Bush and Barbara Bush visited Cleveland. Volunteers – advance teams, campaign and local GOP staff, Secret Service, local police, news media and elected officials congregated around “war rooms” at the Stouffer Hotel on Public Square, known now as The Renaissance.
I could write volumes about the intense work that goes into ensuring campaign events go off properly. I never concerned myself with a pandemic or demonstrations where civilians brazenly brandish the same semi-automatic weapons only SWAT teams openly carried in the ’80s.
The debate announcement only makes reference to the Health Education Campus at Case Wester Reserve University, where the debate will be held. as having sanitizing measures in place, adjusted seating and the possibility of no audience.
What about our city? Following the announcement, Cleveland City Hall said, “While we were informed, we were not a part of the planning process and refer all requests regarding the details to both the Clinic and CWRU.” The local Secret Service office also said it was not informed.
The Clinic is referring questions about things like security to the Commission on Presidential Debates. They must be football fans given all the punting.
The arrival of the president and a former vice president will draw crowds ranging from die-hard supporters to the mildly curious to frenzied opposition.
Some argue that Cleveland successfully hosted the Republican National Convention four years ago. I also recall how concerns about violence kept locals from going downtown to take it in.
As the convention was closing, I went downtown with neighbors. Public Square was redesigned and the city looked its prettiest.
Black Lives Matter had a booth set up on Euclid Avenue. I stood and watched friendly exchanges, smiles and nodding heads. Four years later, is this possible?
I cannot understand how the host institutions could possibly think this is all right for a cash-strapped, stressed-out city. I believe there will be protests and most protesters will be peaceful. What about that lawless ilk who will take advantage to rip off and create mayhem – whether to make a political statement or because they're criminals or both?
The University of Notre Dame pulled out from hosting the first debate. Our fierce football competitor to the north – yes, them – withdrew from holding the second debate. How can this be OK for Cleveland?
The conventions are going virtual. Why not the debates?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.