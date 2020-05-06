In our little brick house, there’s a lot of huffing and puffing going around, but as in the fairy tale, it’s not going to blow the house down. It’s just making the house and yard a lot of nicer. All those three million projects that have been on the back burner of my busy life? They are now on one of the front burners, right next to all my work-at-home duties.
It’s getting pretty crowded, actually, on the stove top. And my poor husband and strapping 22-year-old son are yearning for peace and quiet and days not filled with to-do lists.
Not going to happen.
My stay-at-home, work-at-home world is frankly a busy one. I am one of the lucky ones — my job here at West Life still keeps me busy with more than 40 hours a week of editing, writing and planning. The downside is that the 40 to 50 hours are spread out from 9 a.m. to sometimes 2 and 3 a.m. The hours and days blur and I sometimes forget the time and look up and realize six hours have passed by without me talking to anyone but my sweet toy fox terrier Penny, who is perpetually curled up at my feet.
With all the time at home, however, “some day” projects have become urgent — to be passed on to the two men of the house who do not have 24/7 work projects. The living room HAD to be painted. We had bought the paint months ago and it was just sitting in the basement. The mildly irritating color of the living (something like baby poop green mixed with mud) was similar to nails across the chalkboard everytime I walked into the room.
The hallway paint color? Same deal. Had to go.
Once the medium gray was on the walls, it was time to look at the window treatments. Thank you, Amazon, for the clean-looking shades.
The dark blue panels in the basement? We used the leftover gray paint and that room is now lighter and brighter. As is the downstairs bathroom (we apparently bought really good quality paint. One coat and we were done!).
Next up, repairing and painting the black wrought-iron handrails on the landing and stairs. My obsessive trolling of homes listed on Realtor.com revealed to me that white handrails look clean and modern.
Weather warming up, at least for 15 minutes every other day? Time to put into action a landscaping plan I’ve been pondering for a year. Armed with a face mask and the color ad in West Life of an arborvitae sale Gale’s Garden Center in Westlake, we made a rare trip out and bought eight for our backyard. Leaves rakes, yard mowed, old vegetable planting box removed … my plan is seeing the light of day.
My husband even threw a couple of projects in the mix. Apparently he had been pondering creating a garden “island” in our front yard. That project is now about 75% done.
I’ve been using the royal “we” throughout this column. Let me be honest. I have done very little (OK, none) of the painting, and only about 15% of the yard work. I really have been busy with work.
But boy, do I love the results of my obsessive “to do” lists.
Now if I could just invite friends and family to see the transformation.
Sigh.
Contact this reporter at editor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
