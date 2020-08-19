On Aug. 18, 1920, women earned the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment.
I do not use the word “earned” lightly. Women began campaigning for voting right before the Civil War. During the war, they ran their family farms; others worked in munition factories and a few were spies tucking coded messages into their hair or hollowed-out eggs or vegetables as they brought food and medicine to troops or war prisoners.
With passage in 1870 of the 15th Amendment, which “prohibits the federal government and each state from denying a citizen the right to vote based on that citizen's "race, color, or previous condition of servitude,” some thought voting rights for women would soon follow. They were off by 50 years.
Interestingly, Ohio women became eligible to vote for school board members in 1894. A concerted effort was made in 1912 and 1914 to have electors change the Ohio Constitution to give women the vote. Both failed. Those failures, in part, were the result of opposition from distillers and bar owners who believed women would support prohibition. Prohibition was enacted in 1919, before women could vote.
Meanwhile, women joined the workforce in large numbers during World War I, which began in 1917. For instance, 20,000 women served with the Red Cross in combat areas. Others plowed fields or worked in factories or for the railroads. Their sacrifice and contribution to the war effort, including dying, could not be ignored and bolstered the effort to secure the vote.
Also in 1919, Ohioans approved the 19th Amendment and the legislature passed a bill that allowed women to vote even if the amendment had not secured the necessary ⅔ states majority required to ratify.
The 70-year fight for women's voting rights is worth studying. Suffragettes were called crazy. They were harassed and threatened as they marched or spoke at events. They were beaten, jailed and went on hunger strikes. Some of their most vehement opposition came from other women.
West Life recently featured suffragette Bernice Pyke and her role in getting Lakewood women the vote in 1917, years before the constitutional amendment passed.
Clevelander and suffragette Belle Sherwin, daughter of the Sherwin-Williams founder, created the Consumer League of Ohio and served as president of the National League of Women Voters.
Another local suffragette, Florence Ellinwood Allen, began practicing law in Cleveland in 1914. She was the first female assistant county prosecutor in the United States and the first woman elected to a judicial office in Ohio. Later, she became the first woman in the nation to be elected to a state Supreme Court and the first woman appointed as a federal judge.
Ohio created a centennial commission to commemorate this anniversary. Many activities were canceled due to COVID. However, the commission has suggestions for places to visit later, places where women made history as they won the right to vote. Look here: https://www.ohiosuffragecentennial.com/.
However, I believe the best way to celebrate this victory is to vote in this year's General Election – by mail, early at the Board of Elections or at your regular polling place on Election Day. Please. Just. Vote.
