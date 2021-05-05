My baby is graduating from Cleveland State University in 10 days. I’m trying to let that sink in. The little boy who used to beg to come to work with me — much to my co-workers’ chagrin as he would walk from desk to desk striking up conversations — is about to start a job himself.
He’s a writer, just like his mom, dad and grandfather. He comes from a line of journalists, which makes me both proud and sad. I wish he could jump into the newspaper business like I did all those years ago. I had my pick of newspapers, all of whom were hiring. I chose one in Southern California. The pay was pretty bad, but oh the fun. My career has taken me to five states. I can’t imagine doing anything else. I’ve known since he was in kindergarten that he was a natural writer. He’s already written two books in the horror genre. He’s been busily reaching out to literary agents in between studying for finals and stocking shelves at Target.
And his curiosity would make him a natural journalist. He chose the next best thing, since newspapers are, well … I don’t want to talk about it. He chose communications. By the time this column is published, he may know whether he was chosen for a social media team for a business in Independence that he’s been interviewed for three times already. Thoughts and prayers, as they say. He’s already accepted a freelance job that will scratch his writing itch. That makes me happy more than it will pay any bills.
Graduating in 2021 is not fun. Being a college student in 2020 and 2021 was not fun. He LOVED Cleveland State and one of his favorite things was hopping the CSU RTA bus and going to downtown Cleveland. He had his favorite coffee shop and his favorite spots on campus to study, people watch or just listen to music while waiting for his next class.
We are lucky. We all grew closer with our entire nuclear family working/studying/surviving in our house. It helped that my son had the entire third floor as an “apartment.”
My son didn’t stay completely home, though. He was an essential worker, never missing his shift at Target. I was nervous about that and, in fact, made him shower regardless of what time his shift ended. Hand-sanitizer, bleach wipes … the whole nine yards.
We will be able to see him graduate in person. Cleveland State is holding the ceremony at Progressive Field, splitting the graduates into morning and afternoon groupings. Marcia Fudge, the newly appointed secretary of Housing and Urban Development, will give a taped commencement speech. She was most recently the Democratic U.S. representative for Ohio's 11th congressional district.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 1,975,000 bachelor’s degrees were awarded in 2019-20. Add to that an estimated 989,000 associate degrees, 820,000 master’s and 184,000 doctorates.
I have worries. Both my son and daughter are burdened with student loans. Both went to public colleges.
But for now, we will just celebrate the occasion. No big parties. No party at all, actually. But we plan on taking him to Universal Studios, his happy place, in the fall of 2022. It will be better then. And we will have fun.
Farewell, my little man. Welcome my smart, compassionate, empathetic, talented young man about to conquer the world.
Contact this reporter at editor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.