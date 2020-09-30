I received a shocking message from my daughter a couple of weeks ago. A real eye-opening request that took me a couple of days to absorb. She did NOT want me or her father to help her move from one apartment to another in Athens, where she works for AmeriCorps.
Wait. What? You don’t need our help? My packing and unpacking skills? Our brute strength to move the furniture from a truck up some stairs. (Well, OK, maybe not brute strength. But I still have muscles.)
Once the shock wore off, the joy set in. I was not looking forward to moving a large couch, IKEA bed, numerous tables and (shiver) the aquarium that houses lots of lizards. Down the stairs in the truly icky and dirty co-op house in Athens in which we had lugged everything up in July 2019. Up the stairs in a new, hopefully clean and modern two-bedroom apartment.
I was tired just thinking about it. But I was also excited at seeing her start another chapter in her life. The new apartment is her first “adult” apartment. Her dad and I donated a nice L-shaped couch we had bought for our basement from Costco less than two years ago. The coffee table, end table, lamps, kitchen stuff and even a Keurig. All presents from us.
Her new roommate is a new friend she met at the co-op. Both of them had had enough of communal living (translation: everyone uses, takes or ruins all your stuff). I really like the new friend.
Although my daughter used her friend as the excuse (“She doesn’t want people touching her stuff.”) I think … maybe … my baby has flown the coop officially. I get that she is 25 and this is not earth-shattering. But it kind of WAS earth-shattering to me.
I started thinking about the number of times we’ve moved her:
Home to college dorm freshman year in Baltimore, Maryland (X2 moving her back home at the end of the year)
Sophomore year move back to Baltimore (X2)
Junior year (X2)
(If you are counting, we are up to six.)
Senior year, she transferred from Baltimore to an Ohio University “apartment” that was like a dorm but $700 a month (ouch). (X2)
Second senior year, a different apartment. She realized she couldn’t afford it in November and found a cheaper place. Back home in May. (four moves)
(12 moves)
Finally, there was the move from Cleveland back to Athens in 2019. That made 13 moves in five years. My trusty minivan was a godsend.
My other child? Zero moves. He chose Cuyahoga Community College and then Cleveland State University. He is set to graduate in May.
So I am relishing the end of an era. No more moving my progeny. They are on their own!
Wow. Looks like I have to find a new house for myself. I do love setting up new homes and decorating.
Contact this reporter at editor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
