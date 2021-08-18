Since March, the steady build has commenced.
First, sports moved back outside and COVID-19 vaccines became available to an increasing number of people. Then the weather warmed up, and crowds started filing in for high school games.
Student sections followed once the spring season entered state tournament time, and suddenly it felt like, after a full year of shutdowns, quarantines and cancellations, things were getting back to normal.
The 2020-21 school year ended, and the build continued. That build is also known as momentum, and it’s been rolling downhill, gaining steam, since June.
Youth camps took place all over the Westshore for every sport imaginable over the past two months, and many schools reported record turnouts that beat 2019 numbers. Basketball, football and soccer camps in North Ridgeville drew hundreds of kids. Similar camps in Avon did the same.
A softball camp at Magnificat nearly doubled in size from two years ago. A track and field camp at Lutheran West gained more advance sign-ups than at any point in its recent history.
High school teams, relegated to at-home workouts and bare bones practices a year ago, were able to take part in full off-season programs, including team weight room sessions, summer leagues and camps and 7-on-7 scrimmages for the football players.
It’s been just like old times. After the experience of 2020, it feels exciting.
And all that pent-up energy, all that excitement, all that momentum, is barreling right into the fall.
The fall sports season officially began on Aug. 2, when high school teams were allowed to practice for the first time. Two weeks ago, tryouts were taking place and rosters were being formed.
Varsity golf tournaments and girls tennis matches are already underway. Football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey, and cross country regular seasons are kicking into high gear at the end of this week.
The practice and gameday restrictions of Fall 2020 have since been lifted, paving the way for bigger crowds and full student sections.
And that’s how things normally go this time of year. August is the month of athletic renewal at the prep level. But in 2021, the old normal is new again.
Right about now, normal feels good. It feels like momentum.
