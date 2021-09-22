In September 2019, my fall proceeded as normal: Visits to Cedar Point’s Halloweekends nearly every weekend through Halloween night. The visits were a fall tradition for us, capping a summer of going to Cedar Point at least once a week, if just for a few hours on a Friday night.
That fall two years ago, Cedar Point was poised to celebrate its 150th year, opening in 1870 as a public bathing beach. The first passengers arrived at Cedar Point Resort on the steamer “Young Reindeer.” As part of the celebration, Cedar Fair was offering $99 season passes for 2020. Those buying early could attend Halloweekend events basically for free.
That promotion made the 2019 fall weekends a nightmare. The park was packed. The parking lot was jammed (and if you’ve seen the Cedar Point parking lot, you know what a feat that is). Lines were hours long, both for the haunted venues and the rides. For the first time in years, we didn’t enjoy ourselves. I even skipped the last weekend because the whole experience was claustrophobic and annoying.
When the pandemic hit, Cedar Point was only weeks away from opening for its celebratory year. I can’t imagine the disappointment among the local management and workers. I was fortunate enough a couple of years ago to have been a finalist for a communications position at the park. I was crushed when I didn’t get it. It seemed like the perfect fit of my writing and communication skill set and my love of Cedar Point. Life worked out OK for me — I’m now doing several things that I adore — but I remember the thrill of walking in the offices behind the rides. The secret sanctum!
In 2019, when I left that last visit to Halloweekends, little did I know that it would be two years before I walked through the park again. Cedar Point officials made all the 2020 passes good for 2021, but I just couldn’t bring myself to go to the park. I’m still too paranoid about crowds. This past weekend, however, I relented and went with my son to the opening weekend of Halloweekends.
What a difference.
First, there were the crowds, or lack thereof. Unlike 2019, the parking lot was maybe one-third full. There were no lines. Even though we got there around 7 p.m., we walked onto several rides. The midway was also nearly empty of people. While that made me sad, it also made me more relaxed.
Even though we are both vaccinated, whenever we were in close quarters with people — especially children — my son and I donned our masks. We were pretty much alone in doing this. We saw only a handful of people wearing them.
The lack of crowds lulled us into thinking we might be able to get into most of the haunted houses/venues. We were wrong. The practice of social distancing the groups going in meant that we were in line for 90 minutes for the five-minute experience (albeit an awesome one) of Eerie Estates. But then, at the back of the park, we had only a 15-minute wait for the Freak Show.
So I guess if we went to Halloweekends, life must slowly be returning to normal. And that’s a good thing.
I just wish more people were wearing masks. Just in case.
