That skunk smell a couple of weeks ago that wafted your way on your nightly Dairy Queen drive-through run? Well, that might have emanated from your next door neighbors. Or your husband. Or wife. Or child. Or … your own armpit.
In a nutshell (or more appropriately, a sugar cone), according to the British-Dutch company Unilever, people socializing less and working from home caused a slump in demand for personal care items like deodorant and makeup. Unilever owns Dove soap and Axe deodorant, among hundreds of other personal care products.
Ironically, Unilever also owns Breyer’s, Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum, a Belgian brand of ice cream bars. Sales of ice cream people consumed at home increased by 15% in the first half of the year, and sales were even higher at 26% between April and June, Unilever said Thursday, according to reports on CNN.com and MarketWatch.com.
Every time I think about this report I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. Laugh because people are stinky when it’s just them at home, or cry because ice cream became a staple in our house around the beginning of April when my friend Maureen told me the Dairy Queen drive-through in Lakewood was open.
“Whaaaatt?” I remember stammering. Life-changing.
That night, as a surprise, I suggested to my husband we go for a drive and directed him right to the DQ window. Yep. Its Strawberry Sundae became my Monday, Wednesday, Friday companion. Sometimes adding Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday to the mix. I only stopped when I realized that if I looked at another strawberry sundae I might get sick. And I couldn’t zip my shorts any more for the trip.
And confession time: For the first week of the shut-in, I might have skipped deodorant. It seemed so mundane. But when I started exercising again, thanks to live-streamed classes, I quickly fixed that oversight. My husband thanked me.
After reading several more news stories about deodorant and makeup sales slumping and ice-cream buying soaring, I took an informal poll of relatives. Not one falls into the category of the unwashed, video-playing, overweight “Fat Thor” from “Avengers: End Game,” but they definitely have different habits reflecting the new reality of work and recreation.
“I’m using less makeup and makeup remover,” said Katie. “I skip deodorant on days I go swimming, which is a lot. I do believe, though, that I have bought two gallon-containers of ice cream since February.”
“Kids’ hair washing went from two times a week to one because I was manic with work and they weren’t going anywhere,” said Amy. “They still bathe three times a week. Yes on extra ice cream! Not going out for meals, so ...”
“I started every other day showers and hair washing unless I was doing something,” added Katie.
“Come to think of it, when I travel for work I often shower on arrival and/or reapply deodorant on arrival, so yeah … using less,” said Amy. “I sweat less sitting at my laptop than I do flying around the country and touring schools.”
“For sure,” added Katie. “And people actually sweat less as they age. Which is depressing now that I say it.”
Starting this week, ice cream is banned from our house. We need to get control of the situation. And I don’t have enough money to buy all of us new clothes.
Contact this reporter at editor@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
