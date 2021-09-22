I have a girl that I'm crazy about. She likes to kiss me all the time.
My wife, Susan, knows all about it, but she doesn't mind. In fact, she is behind it.
My girl is Penny, a rescue that we got in January 2020. She is our little toy fox terrier. In the past 20 months, she's gone from being a timid little thing to a spoiled little thing. And ruler of the house.
And we both love her.
I love dogs. Growing up, I had Spunky, a mutt who “raised” me. We got her when I was 6, and she died when I was 20. She adopted us one night when she sat outside our fence and whined. My dad, who said we'd never get another dog, ended up naming her.
After dad and the dog retired to the countryside of East Alabama, we added Parker, Ruby and Phydeaux to the herd. After being a single sports writer for several years, I became engaged to Susan, and we got Maggie a week later. Then, we had Dugan, Guinness, Riley and finally our little peanut.
All of them have been great. Riley is our daughter's dog, but we had her for the first four years, and we still look forward to seeing her.
And then, there's Penny. Pretty Penny as I call her.
When we first saw her, she was cringing in the corner of a cage. We had Riley at the time, and didn't know if we wanted another dog. We came back the next two days, and on the second day, we decided we had to have her. Each time we visited, we'd hold her. At first, her legs would be straight out. On that third visit, she relaxed somewhat and licked my nose.
She had to be bathed, so I came back to get her on Jan. 2. They handed her to me, and she slobbered all over my face. Puppy kisses. Nothing better.
She wasn't quite sure what was going on at home, but she knew it was different. On that first night, she slept in her crate.
But on the second night, she began crying. I came down and she was very excited to see me. I opened the crate and she took off for the bedroom. She's slept there ever since.
We had discussed what to name her and it came down to Peanut or Penny. Penny just seemed to fit.
The people who had her the first two years of her life didn't even name her, but within two days, Penny's head would spin and she'd look at you if you said her name.
We gave her a little stuffed toy, so she really didn't understand toys. On Valentine's Day, a student gave me a floppy little bunny, which I gave to Penny. She loved her bunny. A couple of days later, I saw her tossing it in the air.
But the barometer that she accepted us was her 2-inch tail. It was always straight down. Then, one day, I noticed it was straight up, and it's usually that way for most of the day.
Then came the pandemic. I had to deal with remote teaching, and Susan had to deal with putting out the newspaper from our home. Penny got used to walks and having us around, so she became quite confused when I had to return to school in August 2020.
While we were both home, not only were we taking her on walks, but we'd take her for rides in the car. People at my school know my car because it's the one with a dog bed and a blanket in the back seat.
Every time I'm out, she greets me when I return by licking my face. If I've been gone for a while, such as going to work, she whines while doing it.
I'm so happy we rescued her. Recently, I saw a bumper sticker that said, “Who rescued who?”
That's so true.
Brian Love is a freelance writer in Cleveland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.