Medicaid is the second largest healthcare provider in Ohio, serving more than 3 million of our state’s most at risk and underserved people across all communities.
In our state’s most populous counties with the densest urban cores – Franklin, Cuyahoga and Hamilton Counties – between 30% and 35% of residents are enrolled in Medicaid. The numbers are similar across rural Ohio as well.
Medicaid in Ohio is not flawless, but it has been successful serving millions of Ohioans. One of the prime reasons for its success is the open enrollment process. Through open enrollment, Medicaid enrollees can select a new plan if they want to, or can remain in their current plan without any unnecessary or burdensome action on their end.
Elected officials and community leaders across the state raised red flags when the Ohio Department of Medicaid (ODM) last year planned a change to the open enrollment process. Under the change, if a Medicaid member did not select a plan during open enrollment, they would be assigned to a plan that could be different from their current plan.
The current system — which automatically re-enroll them in their existing plan if they don’t actively make a change — works well and keeps the choice in the hands of the consumer. This change would have been burdensome, threatened health care choices, and could have led to negative health outcomes on a widespread scale.
Fortunately, ODM Director Maureen Corcoran has reversed course on this planned change, and made a strong commitment that no Ohio Medicaid members are at risk of having their plans changed unless they themselves willingly make the change.
However, due to ODM’s inconsistent narrative, as well as the gravity of the situation, it is only fair to approach her commitment with skepticism and shine a light on the importance of holding her to her word.
After initially planning to implement the change for the 2021 open enrollment period, ODM in late August last year succumbed to push back from elected officials and community leaders, announcing it would postpone the change until the July 2022 open enrollment period.
Fast forward to early 2022 — a Jan. 13 draft ODM report maintained the original plan, stating that Medicaid members who do not make a choice “may be re-assigned.” By late January of this year, reporting confirmed that the new open enrollment process “set to launch in July gets rid of the automatic re-enrollment” and “if you don’t select a plan, you’ll still have coverage — it’s just an algorithm will be used to do it for you.” ODM did not correct the reporting when asked for comment.
Then, by the beginning of February, ODM and Director Corcoran reversed course and decided against proceeding with the change.
Regardless of how, when or why Director Corcoran arrived at the decision, it will protect Medicaid and millions of Ohioans. However, ODM’s shifting narrative over the last year and Director Corcoran’s inability to clearly communicate her department’s plans, does not instill great confidence in her commitment. It is incumbent upon community leaders, elected officials, and the media to hold Director Corcoran to her word.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.