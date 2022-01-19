It is a victory for fair and representational voting: The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled that the recently drawn Ohio district maps favored Republicans and did not attempt to avoid party favoritism. This is a decision that should be welcomed by Republicans and Democrats alike who believe in fairness.
Ohio lawmakers are being sent back to the drawing board to craft a new map within 30 days. If they can’t reach a solution, the Ohio Redistricting Commission – a panel of statewide elected officials and state lawmakers – will have 30 days to do so. Mapmakers face a tight turnaround because candidates must file paperwork to run by
March 4.
The court also retained jurisdiction to review the new maps.
The court sided in a 4-3 opinion with the League of Women Voters, which was one of three groups to file a lawsuit challenging the state maps, which established new Ohio Senate and House district lines.
Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor was, once again, a key vote in the 4-3 decision to reject the map, which could have given Republicans as much as a 12-3 advantage in a state that voted for President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump, twice.
That violated language overwhelmingly approved by voters in 2018 to prevent a map that unduly favored one party or its incumbents.
“When the dealer stacks the deck in advance, the house usually wins,” wrote Justice Michael Donnelly in the court’s opinion.
The American Civil Liberties Union and the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, chaired by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, also filed lawsuits.
The ACLU’s lawsuit said Republicans have received between 46.2% and 59.7% of the statewide vote over the past decade. The new enacted map draws 67% of the House districts and 69% of the Senate districts to favor
Republicans.
The Ohio Redistricting Commission approved four-year maps on a 5-2 party-line vote with the commission’s two Democrats voting against the districts.
If the commission unanimously passes maps, they are good for 10 years. If they pass with only a majority, they last for four years before being redrawn. The maps passed Sept. 16 likely lock in a Republican veto-proof supermajority in both chambers of the General Assembly.
Ohio voters established the Ohio Redistricting Commission in 2018 to redraw congressional and legislative district maps.
Everyone is against gerrymandering — until they are the ones with the power to do it.
It is time to trust people in a nonpartisan way. California Democrats won seven congressional seats held by Republicans in 2018. In 2020, Republicans won back four of those seats. In other words, California’s decade-old experiment with its citizen-run redistricting commission is working.
According to The Washington Post, “if Republicans thought they were grabbing power, and Democrats feared losing it, both were wrong. In 2010, California Democrats held 34 seats to 19 for Republicans. Campaigning since then in districts that were redrawn in 2012, Democrats now hold 42 congressional seats to the Republicans’ 11.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.