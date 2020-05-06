A year from now, college seniors will have been “adults” for a year. The high school Class of 2020 students will be finishing their first year of college that may or may not be at least partially virtual. Eighth grade students will have braved their way through their high school freshman year. Even fifth grade students (yes, they have graduation ceremonies too) will be season middle schoolers.
The impact can’t be ignored. But let’s focus for a minute on high school seniors. It is estimated there are some 3.7 million seniors in the Class of 2020 who are not going to wear their caps and gowns in May and June. They may have something via zoom or a social-distancing event, but it won’t be the same … or enough in their minds.
We have to make sure these students — these children, really — don’t feel sad. As adults, we have an obligation to help them to process the loss. But we need to stress their accomplishments and their bright future. Adventures await. Let’s not linger on the negative, but push forward.
Over the next few weeks, area school districts will be announcing how they will accomplish “virtual” graduation ceremonies. We want to give them a HUGE shoutout. Already communities such as Fairview Park and North Olmsted are finalizing plans, albeit complicated, congratulations-from-afar plans. But how else can we help?
Thrive.com had some suggestions and strategies for students on how to successfully work through the “year-that-wasn’t.”
“Rule Number One in grief is we never ever compare losses. They are all equal if they matter to the person experiencing them.
Rule Number Two is nobody gets to tell you how to grieve.
Rule Number Three is your feelings are yours, and that makes them valid, even in a global pandemic.
Rule Number Four, specific to seniors in COVID: Not one person who is not a senior in the Class of 2020 has experienced this. Do NOT let anyone minimize it.
For those reading along, are we clear? This matters.
So, what can you do, Class of 2020?
Talk to your fellow seniors. Take a chance to share how awful this feels.
Hang out online more, not less.
Use some of the hangout time and alone time to look at where you are going.
Ask for space if you need it. I know your parents are happy to see more of you, but you need some space.
Express it — write, draw, paint, create music, rap, dance, run. Express those feelings in a way that works for you. Not the way anyone else wants you to. This is your loss.
As the month wears on, it will be time to regroup and take your big day and events back. Even if your school is not doing a July event, you and your friends and families can plan something to honor this transition. You can be creative. You have time to plan, create, work together while apart.
Remember that even as we fight this pandemic, and we witness the deaths that are happening, that does not mean your losses count less.”
Words to live by. Good luck and congratulations, graduates.
