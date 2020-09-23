It’s that time of year again. Millions of citizens are pondering whether or not to get a flu shot. This year, that decision carries a lot of baggage with COVID-19 still in pandemic stage (Cuyahoga County is still at the orange level; Lorain County is slightly better at yellow). People may be more hesitant than usual to get a flu shot, knowing that it will not affect the transmission and prevention of COVID, now responsible for a staggering 200,000 deaths.
This year's annual flu shot will offer protection against three or four of the influenza viruses expected to be in circulation this flu season. A high-dose flu vaccine as well as an additional vaccine also will be available for adults age 65 and older.
It might be a good idea now to state exactly what the flu is: Influenza is a respiratory infection that can cause serious complications, particularly in young children, older adults and people with certain medical conditions. Getting an influenza vaccine — though not 100% effective — is the best way to prevent the misery of the flu and its complications. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone age 6 months or older.
According to the Mayo Clinic, it takes up to two weeks to build immunity after a flu shot, but people can benefit from the vaccine even if they don't get it until after the flu season starts. It's usually best to get a flu vaccine in September and October.
“The flu vaccine can't give you the flu,” according to Mayoclinic.org. “It also does not increase your risk of COVID-19. But you might develop flu-like symptoms — despite getting a flu vaccine — for a variety of reasons, including:
Reaction to the vaccine. Some people experience muscle aches and a fever for a day or two after receiving a flu vaccine. This may be a side effect of your body's production of protective antibodies.
The two-week window. It takes about two weeks for the flu shot to take full effect. If you're exposed to the influenza virus shortly before or during that time period, you might catch the flu.
Mismatched flu viruses. In some years, the influenza viruses used for the vaccine don't match the viruses circulating during the flu season. If this occurs, your flu shot will be less effective, but may still offer some protection.
Other illnesses. Many other illnesses, such as the common cold, also produce flu-like symptoms. So you may think you have the flu when you actually don't.”
Don’t let fear dictate your decision making. Get your flu shot. Many drugstores, including CVS and Walgreens, are offering the vaccine.
Be safe. Stay healthy. Get the flu shot.
