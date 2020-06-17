Well, at least President Donald Trump kept his promise. In the last three years, the Trump administration has dismantled most of the major climate and environmental policies he demonized as a candidate, calling them “unnecessary and burdensome to the fossil fuel industry and other businesses.”
Among more than 60 environmental rules and regulations he has effectively reversed, Trump has weakened Obama-era limits on planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and from cars and trucks, and he has rolled back rules governing clean air, water and toxic chemicals. Take a deep breath (if you can) and think about this. Decades of work to prevent large and small corporations from polluting our air and waterways has been reversed, all because it cost them money to be responsible citizens. Several of these major reversals have been finalized in recent weeks as the country has been distracted by little things like a pandemic, economic chaos and social unrest. How despicable to take advantage of this perfect storm to reverse laws and regulations that have served the greater good.
It bears repeating: Based on research from Harvard Law School and Columbia Law School, more than 60 environmental rules and regulations have been officially reversed, revoked or otherwise rolled back under Trump. Some 34 additional rollbacks are in progress.
Most of the rollbacks identified by The New York Times have been carried out by the Environmental Protection Agency, which in addition to the aforementioned emissions rules, has weakened wetlands protections. Another federal agency, the Interior Department, has opened up more land for oil and gas leasing by cutting back protected areas and limiting wildlife protections.
“Over the past three years, we have fulfilled President Trump’s promises to provide certainty for states, tribes, and local governments,” a spokeswoman for the EPA. said in a statement to The New York Times, adding that the agency was “delivering on President Trump’s commitment to return the agency to its core mission: Providing cleaner air, water and land to the American people.”
There is hope, including legal challenges by states and environmental groups. Meanwhile, citizens of the world face significantly increased greenhouse gas emissions, thanks to the United States government deciding corporate profits should be protected more than the health of its citizens.
Think about that.
