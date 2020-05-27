It seems that never before in American history have its citizens been more divided. Politics spark fights. Health issues spark fights. One side is perfectly OK with armed men and women in masks and camouflage storming statehouses and demanding their “Constitutional rights” to potentially infect others with “the virus.” We are all afraid of what is happening, and perhaps what we have become.
You think we are the first Americans to be so polarized? We are not. This week, we quietly honored — without parades, marches, picnics or ceremonies — the brave Americans who gave everything to preserve American freedoms. But not many know that the day started the year after the end of the Civil War, a war in which approximately 620,000 soldiers died from combat, accident, starvation, and disease. Brother fought brother. Neighbor fought neighbor. The polarization of ideas — both economic and moral — led to a war in which scars are still not healed.
The horrors were the impetus for Memorial Day. Shops in Waterloo, New York, closed for a day in 1866 to honor soldiers killed. The day of remembrance eventually spread to places such as Richmond, Virginia, where flowers were put on the graves of soldiers and, by 1868, a ceremony was added in which the dead were honored with songs and flowers. The annual ceremony began to be called Decoration Day. In 1882, the name was changed to Memorial Day. In 1971, Memorial Day was declared a federal holiday to be celebrated the last Monday in May.
So maybe it’s especially apropos that Memorial Day 2020 was a time for quiet reflection, rather than a raucous community gathering. Let’s continue that thoughtful contemplation that I hope we all experienced on where we have been and what sacrifices were made to make America great — something we have never lost. America has ALWAYS been great.
Sometimes, we fear we are heading to another war of sorts. Instead of Confederates and Union soldiers, we have Democrats and Republicans.
Let’s hope we are wrong. Peace and love. They aren’t just concepts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.