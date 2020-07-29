Many of West Life’s readers will remember it well: Chicago, 1968. If you were a teenager or young adult during those times, do you recall your reaction to violence at the Democratic National Convention? The convention was regarded as one of the most tense and confrontational political conventions ever in American history. The convention's host, Mayor Richard J. Daley of Chicago, had refused permission for “anti-patriotic” groups to demonstrate at the convention. A Daley aide is quoted as saying the anti-war demonstrators were “revolutionaries bent on the destruction of America.”
Daley “deployed 12,000 police officers and called in 15,000 more state and federal officers to contain the protesters. The situation then rapidly spiraled out of control, with the policemen severely beating and gassing the demonstrators, as well as newsmen and doctors who had come to help,” according to History.com. Some 668 protesters were arrested and hundreds were injured.
Sound familiar? Portland now?
The Department of Homeland Security, created to protect Americans from external terrorists, has been weaponized and turned against American citizens. NONVIOLENT protesters. Walls of “mothers.” Being provoked into violence for political means.
It is dangerous. It is lawless.
Three examples from Portland. These aren’t examples of violent protesters destroying government property. They were nonviolent protesters.
Example No. 1: The Wall of Mothers (supplemented now by a Wall of Veterans and a Wall of Fathers). The mothers formed a line between the protesters and Homeland Security, believing that the line of non-threatening women would enable the protesters to voice their opinions (not destroy property). It didn’t work. These mothers were gassed, too.
Example No. 2: A Navy veteran, a Naval Academy graduate who served his country, went up to ask members of the camouflaged, unidentified government militia if they remembered their oath to protect and defend the Constitution and citizens of the United States. As he talked to them, in a non-threatening stance with his arms at his sides, they violently started hitting him on the legs and arms with batons. One sprayed pepper spray (banned in warfare under the Geneva Protocol of 1925) directly into his eyes. He backed away and ended up stumbling and breaking his arm in two places.
Example No. 3: A video shows two medics trying to help a fallen man. The government troops not only forced them away from the fallen man, they started to beat the medics with their batons. Remember, these were medical personnel with armbands and well-marked medic vests. Beaten. For trying to help someone hurt and curled up in the fetal position on the pavement.
As a nation, are we OK with this? Are you OK with this? What are you going to do? What are you going to tell your children or grandchildren?
