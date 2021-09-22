U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s decision not to seek re-election in 2022 is a loss. It’s a loss to Ohio’s 16th District, which the Rocky River resident has represented since 2019, and to the country.
Gonzalez is one of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That Gonzalez was part of the 232-197 vote in favor of impeaching Trump for incitement of insurrection showed he was willing to put country over party. The conservative second-term congressman often supported the former president’s agenda, but the GOP’s attempts to block certification of the 2020 presidential vote was a line in the sand for him.
Gonzalez, who is married and has two young children, began feeling the heat soon after the impeachment vote. Besides getting deluged with negative comments on social media, he received threats online. He told The New York Times in an interview Thursday that two uniformed police officers greeted him and his family at the Cleveland airport after the vote. He also shared that he had a security consultant walk through his home to ensure it was well protected on the advice of House officials.
Gonzalez told the newspaper that commuting between Washington, D.C., and home was more trying than the threats, but he was horrified by the events of Jan. 6. In the interview he called Trump “a cancer for the country” and predicted the former president would be the center of the 2022 and 2024 campaigns, saying “That’s not something I’m going to be part of.”
If he had sought a third term in Congress, Gonzalez would have faced former Trump White House aide Max Miller in next year’s Republican primary. It can be argued that Gonzalez should have stayed and fought the Trump-endorsed candidate and Trumpism as a whole, but he said he can do that without holding office.
“Politically the environment is so toxic, especially in our own party right now,” he told the Times. “You can fight your butt off and win this thing, but are you really going to be happy? And the answer is, probably not.”
It’s unclear what Gonzalez’s political future will look like after he completes his term. The former Ohio State University and NFL wide receiver just turned 37 on Saturday, so retiring from Congress won’t mean retiring altogether. In the short term, he is focused on Trump.
“I don’t believe he can ever be president again,” Gonzalez said. “Most of my political energy will be spent working on that exact goal.”
His decision to leave office is disappointing, but the congressman will be pursuing a worthwhile goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.