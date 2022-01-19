Sunday night’s/Monday morning’s snow was a sudden return to reality of Ohio winters.
It’s been really mild. Yes, we’ve had some cold days, but very little snow. Mother Nature tried to make up in one night.
What’s funny is my wife, Susan, was raised in Fairview Park. She dislikes the cold. I was raised in East Alabama, and I enjoy it.
How much do I enjoy it? Well, Monday morning I walked down a mile or so of unshoveled sidewalks with snow close to my knee while I looked for some sort of artsy photo to take. I saw two things: a car covered and a fire hydrant.
Now, I wasn’t always in the South. I was born in Newark (pronounced Nork), Ohio. We left when I was 4. One of my memories is falling in a hole that was covered in snow. I’m sure it wasn’t that bad, but over the years, that hole gets deeper and the snow higher. If I live long enough, I’m sure it’ll soon have the fire department rescuing me instead of one of my older brothers.
I lived in Germany and there was plenty of snow there. Even in East Alabama, we’d get two or three good snows each year.
We once had flurries when we lived in Savannah. I took my students outside, and one student, who had never been outside of the city limits, was terrified.
In 1996, we moved back here, and that was the snowiest winter in Cleveland history. I’m not making it up. In fact, since we’ve moved here, there’ve been five or six of the snowiest winters.
During that first one, there was snow on the ground pretty much from November until April. It never really melted. My poor dog, Maggie, felt she had to do her business in patches of snow. By April, she didn’t know what to do!
There was one year in the late 1990s where it snowed so much on the Monday that school had to come back after winter break that classes were canceled the first three days. I had six students on that Thursday and two on Friday. And the same thing happened the next week. It started to snow again that next week, and classes were not canceled.
There was one day where every school in Northeast Ohio called off. Except Cleveland. I dropped my son off at Hayes Elementary in Lakewood and by 11:15, I was at West 117th. I called off that day. I figured by that rate, I’d make it to the school in time for dismissal.
When the kids were young, I had a routine where I’d get up really early, and let our dog Guinness out the side door. After I got dressed, I’d take her for a walk around the block before taking the kids to school. This one morning, I got up and tried to open the door. I had to shove it open. Guinness jumped out, sunk to her belly, and then looked up at me like, “Are you crazy?”
That taught me a lesson: clear out an area for the dogs first.
What did I do Monday? I cleared out an area for the dogs.
What did they do? Ran out and then ran back in, looking at us like ”Are you crazy?”
