Sports betting has been in the news lately.
Recently in Ohio, House Bill 29 was approved and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, betting will be legal in the state. Not that it will stop people from putting some money down on games with their local, ah, “friend.”
The other day one of the Atlanta Falcons was suspended for betting on games during a five-day period last November. It’s a safe bet he won’t be back in 2022, but he might in 2023.
I don’t gamble except the rare times when I go to a casino. My claim to fame in gambling is winning $400 in video poker in Atlantic City in 1990. Since then, I’ve probably lost that in the 10 or so casinos we’ve visited.
I have nothing against gambling. A good friend used to call me to ask my opinion on football games involving my beloved Auburn Tigers. Being a journalist, I would be honest. He probably won more than he lost.
I’m not Jimmy The Greek. If you remember Jimmy The Greek Snyder, he would give his predictions on CBS’s “NFL Today” on which teams would win and he’d give scores. Now, he wasn’t predicting the betting lines, but by looking at the scores, a person could figure it out.
The incident involving Calvin Ridley, the Falcons player, is not the first time an athlete has been involved in sports betting. A person can go back to the 1800s to find players who were involved with gamblers or even betting.
One of the most famous incidents was the 1919 World Series. There have been books written about it, with perhaps one of the best being “Eight Men Out,” which was turned into a movie in 1988. Eight of the White Sox players – later referred to as the Black Sox – were suspended for life after gamblers got them to throw the series to the Cincinnati Reds.
The most famous of the Black Sox was Joe Jackson. He is an all-time great player, and there is some question about his involvement with the gamblers, and he was twice acquitted in court. Interesting, along with “Eight Men Out,” he was one of the main characters in “Field Of Dreams.” Not only that, but the main character in “The Natural,” Roy Hobbs, was based on Jackson. Both of those movies were adaptations of books. Due to his lifetime ban – despite the acquittals – he is not eligible for the Baseball Hall of Fame. Several years ago, one of the commissioners said he was not going to change history by removing his ban.
And then, there’s Pete Rose. “Charlie Hustle” was banned for life for betting on games as a manager. As a player, he was an example of how to play the game. As a person, that’s different, and that probably has a lot to do with him not having the ban lifted. He too is not eligible for Cooperstown.
In 1963, two stars of the NFL, Paul Hornung of Green Bay and Alex Karras of Detroit, were suspended for a year for betting on NFL games. After a year in which he was a professional wrestler, Karras was supposed to have gone out for a coin flip to start the game, where he was asked to call it, but he said, “I’m sorry, sir, but I’m not allowed to gamble.”
Both Hornung and Karras, the “Mad Duck,” are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
And fans of Ohio State won’t forget the sad case of Art Schlichter, who appeared to be gambling while at the school, and continued in professional football. And he wasn’t very good at gambling, losing his signing bonus by mid-season of his rookie season. His addiction led to being suspended by the NFL and prison. It’s a sad, sad tale.
Gambling is part of sports, whether the commissioner likes to admit it or not. To what extent should be the determining factor.
Contact this reporter at blove@westlifenews.com or 440-871-5797.
