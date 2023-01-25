The other day I was driving on Lake Road in Sheffield Lake, when I saw a sign for Risko's Tavern.
I wanted to stop, but, unfortunately, I didn't have time. Way too busy.
Now, it's not that I hang around in bars. The only bar I really go to is Two Bucks in Lakewood because we like the food. (It's bad when they know what to bring as we walk in!)
However, Risko's is one I want to visit. It once belonged to Johnny Risko, one of the top fighters of the 1920s and 1930s.
December 18, 2022 marked what would have been his 120th birthday. He was born in Austria, but moved to Lakewood when he was young. He died on Jan. 13, 1953. When I first moved to Lakewood in 1996 with Susan, being a fan of old-time boxers, I looked for two graves: Johnny Kilbane and Johnny Risko.
I found both. Risko's grave is located in Brooklyn Heights Cemetery. I recently revisited it.
Risko was known as the Cleveland Rubber Man because he could absorb punishment.
And looking at his record, it's a who's who of the top fighters of the late 1920s and early 1930s. There's John Henry Lewis, Jimmy Delaney, Bob Olin, Tommy Loughran, Mickey Walker, Max Baer, Tony Galento, Paulino Uzcudun, Ernie Schaaf, Max Schmeling, Otto Von Porat, Jack Sharkey, Phil Scott, Tom Heeney, Jim Delaney, Mike McTigue, W.L. Stribling, Paul Berlenback and Gene Tunney.
According to BoxRec (https://boxrec.com/en/box-pro/12063), Risko fought from 1922 until 1940. His record wasn't impressive at 68-46-6, but considering the competition he faced, it wasn't bad. Several times, he faced fighters several times. Tommy Loughran, who was the light-heavyweight titleholder, met Risko five times, taking a 3-2 advantage. He met Stribling twice, losing both times. He was 1-2 against “The Toy Bulldog” Mickey Walker, the great middleweight who moved up to fight heavyweights. Tunney, Schmeling, Baer and Sharkey all were heavyweight champions after defeating Risko. He beat Berlenbach, who was the light-heavyweight champion, while also losing to McTigue, another light-heavyweight titleholder.
Still, he was rarely stopped. He lost in three rounds to Tony Musto in his final fight.
He also lost on a technical knockout to Chuck Wiggins, another tough journeyman. However, this was not a normal stoppage. Risko was hit low, and was given 25 minutes to recover. His manager refused to let him continue, thus losing the fight.
His third time being stopped was by Schmeling two years before the German became champion. The Ring magazine named it The Fight of the Year. Risko was stopped in the ninth round by the hard-hitting Schmeling. According to BoxRec, Risko was dropped in the first, seventh, eighth and ninth rounds, all by right hands. The fight ended when referee Arthur Donovan stopped it.
His first fight was at the Armory in Sandusky, followed by one at the Elks Club in Lorain a year later. He fought every time at that Lorain location in his first few years.
Risko's first “name” opponent was in his 10th professional fight against Martin Burke, who later lost twice to Tunney and was better known as one of Jack Dempsey's sparring partners. Burke took a 10-round decision.
A better-known opponent came a year later when he lost a 10-round decision to W.L. Stribling in Chicago. From then on, most of his opponents were the bigger names in boxing.
That continued through the rest of his career with Risko losing a 10-round decision to John Henry Lewis, his last fight against a big-name. He had 10 more fights going 6-4 against lower-echelons of boxers.
I believe he joined the military in World War II, and moved to Florida after the war. I might be wrong.
Johnny Risko. I need to find a day when I have more time, and stop by. Some things just need to be done.
