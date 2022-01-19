To the Editor:
Currently, Ohio’s EdChoice Scholarship Program only allows “low-income” parents to “escape” from Department of Education documented “poor performance schools.” Ohio citizens should be able to freely choose with the support of state funds, the school that their children attend. Ohions should be allowed to withdraw their children from the underperforming and/or “indoctrinating” schools and have those school districts lose state funds associated with the existing students. Undoubtedly, all “wise” schools would proactively improve their educational services to avoid losing state funds. All Ohioans have the right to seek the best quality educational services for their children with their tax dollars. We need to give Ohioans “real” choice and increase educational quality.
Tomie Patton
President of Avon/Avon Lake
Republican Club
