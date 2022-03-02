To the Editor:
The idea that State Sen. Nathan Manning is a “friend of law enforcement” is grotesque. A friend of cops would never sponsor SB 256, Manning’s new law that gives retroactive parole to juvenile cop-killers, forcing the families of fallen officers to defend their safety at parole hearings every five years. Not to worry, SB 256 didn’t just target cop-killers, though. It also gave a “meaningful opportunity for release” to my grandmother’s murderer and rapist, who had previously been sentenced to life without parole, plus 31 years (Marie Belcastro, murdered in 2015 by Jacob Larosa in Niles, Ohio).
It’s nice to see that Manning is pro-Second Amendment, though. We’re going to need those gun rights once the juvenile cop-killers, rapists and other murderers start benefiting from all those SB 256 parole hearings. After what he did with juvenile crime, it’s sad to see Sen. Manning has yet another crime bill in the works (SB 288) which contains 569,534 words (75 times more than the U.S. Constitution and all 27 Amendments). Perhaps they’ll need to pass it to find out what’s in it?
The article (in West Life’s Feb. 16 edition) indicates that Manning is still anti-abortion. This will shock supporters of The Heartbeat Bill as well as the Defund Planned Parenthood movement, as Manning has had an 80% rating from Planned Parenthood, and even had his Ohio Right to Life endorsement revoked.
Oh, but it’s an election year, and Sen. Manning faces a primary challenge. Which means he won’t tell you that he only has a 27% rating from the National Federation of Independent Businesses, or that he has a 100% rating from the Ohio Education Association.
None of his actions are unusual for a law student turned lawyer, turned politician. What is unusual is that his laws have been so bad, I’m taking the time to write this from Florida, where I’ve lived for 14 years. But even Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t protect me from Sen. Manning’s retroactive lawfare for my grandmother’s killer. All I can do for now is hope Ohions get the message, and do away with politicians who’d rather impress their friends at the ACLU than do the right thing for the victims and survivors of unspeakable evil.
— Brian Kirk
Boynton Beach, Florida
